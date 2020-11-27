How did Gibbs and Ducky’s friendship come about?

Naturally, a lot of things had to happen for them to become great friends, right? Well, probably not as much as you would initially think. It was a case that brought them together, quickly showing what excellent team they make.

The episode began today with a case that took them back 40 years. In the past, we’d pick up Gibbs in the trunk of a wrecked car. Someone, who had been killed, was kidnapping Gibbs.

It was by chance that Ducky, who was new to driving on American roads, had crashed into the car that was holding Gibbs. The only person Gibbs could thank for saving his life was Ducky, and he certainly did.

After that, the two became perfect friends. They both realized that there was more to the case, especially after being caught and beaten. They just needed to find out who the mole was.

With both their wit and intelligence, they made an excellent team, however, they were unable to obtain everything they needed at the time. It would take another 40 years to finally finish the case, but at least it managed to close.

After all, it was more about Gibbs and Ducky’s friendship, it was Ducky who helped Gibbs make sense when it came to Shannon, and Gibbs has no regrets that happened.

While it meant that Gibbs lost Shannon and Kelly, Gibbs admits that it was a great experience nonetheless as that’s all he could ask for, so he has Ducky to thank for that.

The episode was the perfect way to mark the milestone. The case was relatively simple despite its duration of a long 40 years, since the beginning of the series, the friendship between Gibbs and Ducky has been very consistent and solid now we see why it is so significant thanks to what was revealed recently in the episode 400 from NCIS. On the other hand, NCIS will return with an entirely new episode in two weeks on CBS.

