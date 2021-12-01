How Did Ateliê Clara Azevedo Get Stronger With Technology?

Clara Azevedo: Great ideas can arise at times of greatest vulnerability and need. It is in this context that the story of Ateliê Clara Azevedo fits, which began from a small dream, in 2017, when its creator started selling pot cakes in her old work. Along with Fernanda, her daughter, Clara was successful as sales were made and the business strengthened in an incredible way.

When they had enough capital to expand their respective ideas, they opened a store where customers could order their cakes and also buy sweets instantly. However, the coronavirus pandemic could hinder the achievements that, until then, were complete.

godaddy

In the beginning, Clara and Fernanda sold the cakes in their old jobs, until the business grew. (David Holifield/Unsplash/Reproduction)

So that the impact of the new routine was not so strong, they got involved with the technology and found in GoDaddy a truly affordable partner for their business. In a way, the company is aligned with the most varied trends in the market, which, with its simple and practical tools, helps in the development of websites and e-commerces in an astute way.

How did GoDaddy help the growth of Ateliê Clara Azevedo?

According to Fernanda, soon after the website was created, some very important sales were made. This showed entrepreneurs the power that technology could have in developing their business. As a result, they began to invest even more in GoDaddy, which was a key player during the pandemic period.

Many commercial establishments had to be closed for long periods for the number of infected to decrease. Gradually, flexibility in some cities was promoting the gradual return to certain activities. Still, closing for a few weeks can be devastating when it comes to small craft businesses.