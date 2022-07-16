How DC Reverse-Flash Changed the Idea of “Origin Story” Forever

The Flash’s sinister enemy interprets origin stories in his own creative (and very disturbing) way. Before he decided to ruin Barry Allen’s life, Reverse Flash tried to perfect his own, but found that the process wasn’t as simple as he thought.

Few villains in comics hate their opponents as much as Reverse Flash hates Barry Allen. Once a fan of the Flash of the 25th century, Eobard Tone desperately tried to recreate Barry’s famous accident and become a speedster himself. Despite the success of his attempts, Thawne discovered that he was destined to become the Flash’s nemesis, the Reverse Flash, a discovery that completely broke his mind. Although Thawne wants nothing more than to kill his enemy, he needs a living Barry to inspire him in the future. Instead, Reverse Flash decided to use his mastery of speed and timing to make Flash as miserable as possible.

But it turns out that before Thawne decided to ruin Barry Allen’s life, he practiced manipulating the timeline to change his own life. In “Flash #8” by Jeff Jones and Scott Collins, the villain talks about his secret origins, starting from his youth. In the 25th century, before Eobard Thawne became the Reverse Flash, Thawne had a younger brother whom he despised… until the demonic figure in red lightning completely removed Brother Eobard from the timeline. Later, Eobard loses a very coveted job at the Flash Museum, until Thawne’s main competitor also disappears from the timeline. While Thawne details his life, Reverse Flash “improves” the story to give himself everything he ever wanted, even helping his past self find the key key to accessing the Power of Speed. But the Reverse Flash knows that any happiness he finds in the past will never last long.

Gradually brutally removing elements from Barry’s chronology, this story becomes a dark mirror showing how the Reverse Flash changed Flash’s life forever. While Thawne applied what he had learned by changing his life to his enemy, the end result had the opposite effect. No matter what the Reverse Flash did to The Flash, Barry still lived a pretty happy life.

Heroes and villains often have origins that reflect or complement each other in some form or way. They may share a common experience or experience similar difficulties, but they are usually connected by a thread. Eobard Tone has lived his entire life worshiping the fastest man alive, only to break down after realizing that he is the complete opposite of his idol. However, it is not enough to just say this. Reverse Flash saw firsthand how different he and Flash are from each other, distorting both their timelines. No matter how Thawne tried to improve his life, he remained unhappy. And despite the hell he put Barry through, his enemy got a life full of love and happiness. Confused about his own background and Barry’s, Flash’s worst enemy saw the cosmic perspective of their relationship with his own eyes.