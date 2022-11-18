How Dave Chappelle Spent Saturday Night Live with Chris Rock with the Help of Neil Brennan

Dave Chappelle has been making headlines lately, many of which have been linked to his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live. Despite the talk of boycotts before his hosting gig and some backlash after it, it’s easy to forget that SNL was the same show that gave Chappell his big comeback on television after the election of Donald Trump in 2016. After the mentioned speech, Chappelle was praised for being the voice of reason of the country at an indefinite time and making us laugh in the process. As it turned out, his partner in the script of Chappelle’s Show, Neil Brennan, played a huge role in this episode, writing together with Chris Rock a rather bold election sketch. He recently told CinemaBlend what happened behind the scenes during the creation of a memorable episode.

I talked to Brennan about his new Netflix comedy special, “Neil Brennan: The Blocks,” right after Chappelle’s last appearance on SNL. He said Chappelle felt more comfortable taking Brennan with him for his big comeback, and despite the sensitive nature of politics at the time, there were no parameters related to what he was allowed to write.:

I wrote the first time Dave was the host when Trump won, so in 2016 I wrote for him… This is a kind of open door policy. For example, if I have an idea, I can go. We’ll write it with [Colin] Yost… he (Dave) said: “Can you come work on it?” because he didn’t, you know, he didn’t perform, I don’t know. , a dozen years, at that time? So I think it was like just creating – it was kind of a big comeback moment, so I think he just wanted to make sure everything connected together… I wrote a good sketch, a sketch in which Chris Rock was where they all were. I watched the election and, yes, I didn’t feel burdened.

This sketch was one of the most discussed moments of the show, second only to Chappelle’s monologue that Trump was given a “chance.” You can watch it here:

Chris Rock’s appearance in the episode came as a surprise to viewers, but he and Dave Chappelle have been friends for some time. They do comedy shows together, and one of the Rock/Chappelle shows got into the news because of jokes about an attack on the stage.

As for Neil Brennan, he has worked with Dave Chappelle since they were kids, and they appeared on the comedy scene together. He worked on Half Baked and Chappelle’s Show, but when the latter project ended, he realized that he didn’t want to be beholden to anyone else in his career. It was then that Brennan began his journey into the world of stand-up comedy. He must be in a pretty solid place in the industry if he has an open door invitation to write for SNL. (Well, so far Gabriel Iglesias’ prediction that the show might end soon isn’t coming true.)

It’s crazy to think that stand-up was a late career decision by Brennan, since Neil Brennan: “Blocks” (opens in new tab) is just great, and his previous special “Three Microphones” is one of the funniest on Netflix. . You can read them right now. If you don’t like stand-up, don’t worry, as many more new Netflix TV shows and movies will be released before the end of the year. Brennan is also on tour, so be sure to find out if he will come to the city closest to you.