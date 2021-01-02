How Damon Salvatore became a great all-around character

Over the course of the second season of The Vampire Diaries, the former antagonist, Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder), went through tremendous emotional growth, as much as someone who is reluctant to change can, anyway, since he fell more in love with Elena and wanted to be the kind of man that she could love in return.

However, the most interesting thing about Damon’s personal arc in The Vampire Diaries, and this holds more or less true throughout the entire series, is the fact that he remained the same person even as he progressed and began to leave. enter the people. An inherently selfish, dangerous and impulsive character.

Damon made decisions regularly without considering the possible consequences, such as when he forced Elena to drink his blood so that she would survive Klaus’s (Joseph Morgan) sacrifice near the end of the season.

The truth is, Damon would do anything to save the people he loves and to hell with everyone else. Over and over he tried to do the right thing with Elena, even if it meant forcing her to forget her confession of love because her brother Stefan (Wesley) was the better man, even if it meant allowing him to think that Bonnie actually died during her battle with Alari Klaus. .

He was willing to do whatever it took to keep her alive and a Damon who cared about someone other than himself was something we had never seen before.

But while Elena was the obvious catalyst for this change in him, it didn’t end with her. Although the time Rose (Lauren Cohan) spent with Damon was relatively short, she had a huge influence on him, and her death from a werewolf bite affected him in a way that he was unwilling to admit.

His death out of mercy, while giving her a happy dream of home, was one of the first times we actually saw the caring man behind the sarcasm and poison.

Of course, none of this makes Damon a good person (fans will always try to find ways to rationalize the bad things he’s done, which is ridiculous), but it’s down to the strength of Ian Somerhalder’s acting, which is truly exceptional in season 2 of The Vampire Diaries.

The compassion you show when you think people aren’t looking that we want to support you, no matter what crimes you are guilty of. It certainly helps that Ian Somerhalder can utter just about any line and knock her out, but it’s the depths of Damon’s personal struggles.

Because he needed to reconcile with the person that he thinks Elena wants him to be, which eventually leads to the confession that he does. Being human more than anything in the world, that made him the star of the best season of The Vampire Diaries.



