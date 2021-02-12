How could the series actually show Tecna

Fate: The Winx Saga’s limited six-element system could make it difficult for a character like Tecna, a technology fairy from the original cartoon, to return to the Netflix adaptation.

The reception for Fate: The Winx Saga has been somewhat mixed since season 1 was released. Many fans old and new have embraced the darker world of fairy magic, while others have criticized it for a variety of reasons.

These changes have led to accusations towards Fate: The Winx Saga but they are not the only character differences that fans are upset about. The absence of Tecna, one of the Winx Club’s main fairies, has also been noted.

Hopefully, the criticism surrounding Musa and Flora can be at least partially addressed in season 2 by bringing the latter back as a proper character and introducing more diversity to the overall cast.

Tecna could be more complicated to include. As the fairy of technology in Winx Club, Tecna’s magical abilities have no clear equivalent in Fate: The Winx Saga, the six types of elements.

Tecna’s entire personality and background embodied the more sci-fi aspects of Winx Club, most of which seem to have been cut from the Netflix show in favor of a more ingrained modern fantasy.

With electricity confirmed as an air fairy ability, and air being the only element missing from the current core group of characters, Tecna could be brought in as an air fairy using her static powers.

Fate: The Winx Saga turned Musa into a mind fairy who listens to a lot of music. A similar twist could be applied to Tecna, giving her powers that are adjacent to technology and filling the rest of her with her own personality and unique background.