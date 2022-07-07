How Cobra Kai 2 Can Improve the First Game

“Karate Kid,” widely regarded as one of the greatest coming-of-age stories ever told, became a phenomenon after its release in 1984. The story of a young teenager Daniel LaRusso, who learns karate from the handyman of his house, Mr. Miyagi, in order to resist his school bullies, is a cult and has dominated pop culture ever since. But in 2018, a small show called “Cobra Kai” was released, which turned the series upside down. The action takes place 34 years after the first “Karate Kid”, “Cobra Kai” changes points of view, focusing on Johnny Lawrence, the antagonist of the original film, and gives the franchise even more depth. Although every sentimental, emotionally difficult moment in the series will soon be followed by a cool karate fight. A game based on Cobra Kai seems like a good idea on paper, and we hope that the recently announced Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising can live up to the promise.

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising is due to be released this fall and is a direct sequel to Cobra Kai 2020: The Karate Kid Saga Continues. Unfortunately, even though the premise is naturally suited to a video game environment, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues has been heavily criticized by critics and fans alike. If Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising is going to stand out from the crowd, she really needs to step up a notch.

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising Should Be Bigger Than Its Predecessor

On Cobra Kai paper: The Karate Kid Saga Continues sounds like a pretty solid game. The side-scrolling beat ’em up fits perfectly into the universe, and a returning cast with actors like Ralph Macchio and William Zabka should be worth the price of entry alone for die-hard fans of the franchise. But in fact, Cobra Kai turned out to be a mediocre brawler who used his license to hide a lot of technical problems and worn-out mechanics. Compared to Streets of Rage 4, released in the same year a few months before, Cobra Kai had no chance.

Visuals were a major problem in Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues. While the game aspired to the retro style of the 80s, this does not justify the poorly drawn and animated character models in the game and does not justify the sluggishness of each arena. After a player has spent an hour or two in Cobra Kai, he has pretty much seen the whole game, with all the conditions, challenges and opponents fused together.

However, the potential for a good Cobra Kai game still exists. Drawing inspiration from the beat ’em up games that were released after it, such as the recently released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising can surpass its predecessor to really nail down the mechanics and atmosphere it set out to achieve. in 2020. Introducing Eagle Fang Dojo, Cobra Kai 2 has much more options to work with both opponents and from the point of view of game characters.

Apparently, there will be 28 playable characters in Cobra Kai 2, each with their own unique set of movements. Let’s hope that Flux Game Studio won’t bite off more than it can swallow again. Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising can be a great game thanks to more advanced graphics, more precise controls and combat mechanics, as well as the production value that the Karate Kid franchise deserves.

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising will be released in the fall of 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.