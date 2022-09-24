How can you watch Simoneta on Netflix?

Netflix releases diverse content from regions around the world like no other streaming platform. The KDrama and Anime community in particular are more than happy with the amount of new and old content that OTT Mughal has provided to them. Earlier this year, Netflix announced the film adaptation of the cult anime “Death Note”. In addition, the streaming giant has also produced and released the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, created by the brilliant Rafal Jaki. All cult anime such as “Death Note”, “Demon Slayer”, “My Hero Academy”, “Haikyu!” and much more are available for streaming on Netflix with subtitles in different languages. But is there a brilliant 2015 anime series Shimoneta on Netflix?

What is “Simoneta: a boring world in which there is no concept of dirty jokes” about?

This anime series, directed by Yohei Suzuki based on an intriguing and hilarious script by Hirotaki Akagi, was released in 2015. The humor and threads that connect it to the current script make this anime phenomenal. In addition, “Simoneta: a boring world where there are no concepts of dirty jokes” consists of twelve intriguing and exciting episodes. The action takes place in a dystopian version of modern Japan in 2030.

In the center of the plot is a terrorist organization called “SOX”, which distributes materials throughout the city, protesting against the suffocating rules and regulations of the government. Tanukichi Okuma, who has just entered the most prestigious school in the country, is being blackmailed by Ayame Kaze to join their organization. For twelve episodes, the series raises questions about the powers of the government and the freedom of citizens, but it is always filled with jokes and tons of eroticism.

In addition, the dialogues and the acting of the voice actors in the anime are outstanding, which earned them a nomination for the Behind the Voice Actors Awards. Negotiations are underway for the second season of Shimoneta, but there is no official confirmation yet.

Can you watch Shimoneta on Netflix?

Given the erotic visuals of the anime series, Shimoneta streaming is entering dangerous waters for any streaming platform. The series is available on Netflix, but in limited regions. To watch Shimoneta on Netflix, you will need to use a VPN. In addition, there are scenes from it that the OTT platform has cut out. In addition to the streaming giant, viewers in the US can watch the series on Hulu and Crunchyroll.