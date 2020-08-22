How can you protect yourself without a secure phone?

If you follow the news of the technological world, you have certainly been concerned, at some point, with data theft or fraud scheme directed at smartphones. The safest devices in the world can certainly protect you, but be aware that, for that, you will have to pay amounts considered exorbitant by a large part of the population: from R $ 10,000 to more than US $ 5 million, like the company’s devices Israeli CommuniTake, used by politicians and officials of the United Nations (UN).

Such devices generally have state-of-the-art encryption systems and do not store data on servers or enable voice and video transmission. They also carry self-destruct messaging mechanisms and can clear all the information they contain. For everything to continue to work, monthly fees are usually charged, further increasing costs.

“Ordinary” citizens, however, do not need to lose sleep over this, although some precautions are essential for their own protection. For example, Vojtech Bocek, Senior Mobiles Security Engineering Engineer at Avast, explains that one of the first steps on any device is to install an efficient security application. “The main problem with factory security systems is updating, which does not always keep up with the speed of cyber threats.” Even newer devices are not free from malicious attacks: “If the cybercriminal is skilled enough to make a complex attack, you won’t even know”.

Keep an eye

Security experts stress the need to keep applications and systems up to date, and that is justified, says Bocek. If your phone doesn’t get more deployments, it’s time to consider switching to stay safe: “While some Android devices can be kept up to date using custom versions of the system build by the community (so-called custom ROMs), they are relatively difficult to install and undoubtedly can be even more dangerous than just keeping the latest official update on your device. ”

Cheaper smartphones, in fact, can be very expensive, adds Bocek: “According to our statistics, one of the most common causes of ‘hacked devices’ is devices that leave the factory with pre-installed malware. These are extremely cheap devices of lesser known brands that capture users at low prices. ”

So, when choosing yours, check the brand you are buying and look for well established ones, even if they are a little more expensive. “Users should not ignore the manufacturer’s update notifications to keep their devices up to date and should not buy devices from those that are notoriously unaware of security updates,” warns Bocek.

So, regardless of the device or operating system used, install a good antivirus to keep yourself protected, like Avast, available for iOS and Android, which has advanced artificial intelligence mechanisms and guarantees the integrity of your data; thus, you do not need to sell your home to continue browsing without worries.



