How can you link your EA accounts with Twitch?

Here’s how you can link your Amazon Prime and EA accounts to Twitch to get exclusive rewards like FIFA 21 FUT packs.

More and more companies are offering various rewards for their games in exchange for viewing live shows on Twitch. Therefore, having our accounts linked is necessary to activate the drops and thus ensure that these free digital prizes come to fruition. A recent example is that of FIFA 21 and Ultimate Team, which offers various special digital content packages from now until next August and through Amazon Prime Gaming. Due to how confusing the process of connecting our accounts from each of the platforms involved can be, below we will tell you how to achieve it step by step.

How to link your Amazon Prime account to Twitch

Select Connect my Twitch account.

Log into your Amazon account.

Log into your Twitch account and select Confirm.

If you are not a Prime member, you will have to select the option “Start my free 30-day Prime trial period”, since the Amazon Gaming section is linked to the Prime paid subscription and therefore there is no other way to get it.

How to link your Amazon Prime account to Electronic Arts (EA)

Go to ea.com/twitchlinking.

Log in to Twitch if you haven’t already.

Once logged in, it will show you a message to authorize access to your account to Electronic Arts. Do so by clicking the “Authorize” button below.

It will redirect us to EA’s account management page. Log in with the desired account (the one you use in FUT and want to receive rewards).

The last step is to confirm linking EA account with Twitch. If you are sure that you have entered the account details correctly, click the “Yes, link them” button on the right.

If everything went well, it will show you a message that the link was successful (Account linked successfully).