How can you get your free $ 1000 Uniswap tokens?

Uniswap, which launches its own token UNI today, gives 400 UNI to those who have traded on the platform at least once before September 1. These are worth $ 1300 at current prices.

As we reported today, the popular decentralized exchange Uniswap launched the management token UNI and began distributing these tokens to its users. In total, 150 million UNI has been allocated for distribution.

Those who have made transactions on Uniswap before September 1, 2020 are entitled to receive 400 UNI free of charge today. You can get these tokens even if you have used Uniswap just once.

So what are the steps?

1. Enter Uniswap

Go to app.uniswap.org. Connect your wallet with the Connect Wallet button.

2. Click on Claim UNI

Click on the three dots located at the top right of the interface. Then click “Claim UNI” in the window that opens.

3. Paste your address

After clicking Claim UNI, paste your ETH address into another window that will open. If your ETH address is not eligible to receive UNI tokens, you will see a red text here. If you have used Uniswap from more than one address, you can claim multiple rewards.

Attention: Make sure you have the required ETH balance in your wallet to pay your gas fees. Ethereum network fees have skyrocketed as tens of thousands of people are currently requesting UNI tokens. Current network fees are close to $ 10 per transaction.

Your 400 UNI is ready:

You can sell the tokens you obtain on exchanges such as Uniswap, Binance, Coinbase and Huobi.

Currently, a UNI is trading on Binance for $ 3.2. 400 UNI is worth about $ 1300 at these current prices.



