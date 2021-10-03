How Can You Find People You Are Curious About In Videos Or Photos?

To find the person in a photo or video you see, you should use reverse image search services.

We wonder about the source of the content we see on social media or video sharing sites. Or a t-shirt, dress, etc. We try to find people/objects on clothes. This is where visual search services come into play. The main purpose of these services is to enable you to find out ‘what is’ the thing you are wondering about. For example, you see a flag on a garment that you don’t know which country it belongs to, you can take a photo of it and find it through image search sites.

What if you want to learn more detailed information about the source of that dress, where it came from, which web page it was shared on? By using the reverse image search technique, you can make your search specific, so you have a chance to reach the origin of the photo you have. If you are wondering about finding the person in the photo and video, our guide is for you.

Services developed for reverse image search

Almost all of the well-known search engines have a reverse image search feature. Don’t just think about simple tasks like finding the person in the video or photo. Since this technique will reveal the like of the photograph, you can also use it to search for a suspicious image and to find its copies on the internet to confirm its accuracy.

To give an example, we encountered the reverse image search technique in the documentary series Don’t Mess With Cats: Online Killer Hunt. The detective, who was tracking down a killer who was executing cats, tried to reach his photos by using the TinEye service, which we will talk about in our article.

Popular reverse image search services:

Google Images

Yandex Image

TinEye

Find the person in the photo / video

1) Google Images

You can access Google’s reverse image search service from images.google.com.tr. First you need to upload a photo to this site. You can add it from your computer’s internal memory or from the URL. Just click the ‘Add file’ button to upload from your computer. The window that opens will direct you to the internal memory, where you can select the image you want.

It would be more logical to use Google Lens to find the person in the photo on mobile devices. Otherwise, it is not enough to open the browser and reach the Google Images site. You need to change the browser to computer mode by saying “Request a desktop site”. Google Lens eliminates this problem.

You can run Lens, which is integrated into the Google application, by clicking the camera icon in the search box. Of course, since it will shoot with your phone’s camera, it will naturally ask for your permission. You will also need to allow storage access to search for photos in the gallery. After giving all the necessary permissions, you can use the reverse image search service.

2) Yandex Image

Russia-based search engine Yandex also has a reverse image search service. In the comments made, it is stated that Yandex Visual gives more successful results compared to other services. For example, according to some users; When they searched for a photo of a person, Google found search results such as ‘blonde-haired people’ based on their physical characteristics (such as hair, eye color), while Yandex directly found the source of the photo in question.

You can access Yandex Visual service from the link yandex.com.tr/gorsel. When you click on the camera icon on the site, you can upload photos from the internal memory or URL. Unlike Google, Yandex also allows you to add photos you copied on your computer by pasting them with the CTRL+V key. After adding it, the search starts automatically and Yandex displays the results it finds.

You can also use Yandex’s image search service on mobile. There are two methods for this: The first is to access the web page of the image search from the browser and add the photos in the gallery of the phone, just like on the computer. The second is to install the Yandex mobile application and tap the camera icon in the search bar.

Using the image search is one click easier through the application that you can download from the App Store or Google Play Store. Because you can take instant shots directly. No need to mess with the gallery.

3) TinEye

In addition to the services offered by search engines, there are also services developed only for reverse image search. The most well-known among them: TinEye. One of the most important features of TinEye is the image correctness called MatchEngine blade system. This system makes it easy for you to learn the authenticity of images that have been manipulated and altered. The platform finds the source of the photo in question and brings it to you.

You can do a reverse image search on TinEye.com. This service, which works on both computer and mobile, can also be installed as an add-on to the browser. TinEye scans the photo you are looking for on web pages in seconds and finds the URL of the site it was uploaded to. According to the company’s claim, the image you upload is compared to more than 49.5 billion files.

So what methods do you use to find the person in the photo or video? You can specify your own techniques and recommendations in the comments.