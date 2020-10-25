How can Whatsapp use two profiles at the same time?

For people who need or want to have them on their smartphones, it is possible to “clone” WhatsApp and use two separate accounts. This can be useful for using a personal profile and a work profile, for example.

Some Samsung devices, for example, bring the so-called Dual Messenger, but the feature is not available on all models. Some Android devices already feature the feature natively, while other devices require third-party apps to enable the functionality.

Cloning Whatsapp with native features

If you have a cell phone with Android system, it is possible that it brings native features introduced by the manufacturer that allow you to open two instances of the same messaging application in parallel, be it Messenger, Telegram, or WhatsApp.

As it is not a procedure provided by the developers, that is, it is not a standard Android function, only some manufacturers have introduced the feature of duplicating apps.

As mentioned, Dual Messenger is present in some Samsung devices, while some Xiaomi models have the same feature, called Dual Apps. See how to do this interesting “cloning”.

How to use Dual Messenger on Samsung devices

Open “Settings”.

Touch “Advanced features”.

In that option, tap on “Dual Messenger” and activate the WhatsApp key next to the icon.

As soon as a message appears asking for permission to install the second WhatsApp, tap “Install” and then “Confirm”.

Open the cloned WhatsApp app, which will have an orange tag.

Enter the other account (cell phone number you want to add), which can be confirmed by SMS.

How to use Dual Apps on Xiaomi devices

Open “Settings”.

Tap on “Dual Apps” and activate the WhatsApp key next to the icon.

The cloned WhatsApp app will be installed and, when you open it, it will be indicated by a yellow check mark.

Log in with the other user account you want to use.

Other manufacturers

In other manufacturers, you must open in “Settings” and look for the feature that allows you to duplicate apps, whose names we show below.

Oppo: Clone Apps.

Vivo: Clone app.

Asus: Twin apps.

Huawei and Honor: App Twin.

Cloning Whatsapp with third-party resources

If your phone does not have installed features capable of allowing the duplication of WhatsApp, it will still be possible to open the app with two different accounts, using third-party apps, available on the Play Store.

These free applications, such as 2Accounts and Parallel Space, do exactly the same thing as the features installed by the manufacturers we mentioned: they open a new application instance and allow it to be used with two different profiles. To download the applications, just click on the links above.



