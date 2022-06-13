How can Survivor better Support the mental health of its Participants

Survivor, like most reality shows, can be an exciting and unforgettable adventure for the participants, but the damage it does to their mental health is often enormous. In recent weeks, and especially since 2020, former Survivor players have been more outspoken about how they struggled to get back to normal in the days and months after the game. There are obvious physical losses — lack of sleep, insect bites, infections, weight loss and somewhat frequent serious illnesses — that accompany competitions, at least partially based on survival. And then there is the punishment that competition takes on the psyche.

From Jeff Probst’s question during the Survivor 42 aftershow about how many contestants cried on the island, to various postseason interviews and discussions at the beginning of the offseason highlighting festering problems in the show’s structure, it’s clear that Survivor can do much more to protect the mental health of its contestants. health. Of course, this is not an easy task. The game requires its players to trust almost no one, and the entertainment of the Tribal Council can provoke stress even in the most cold-blooded strategists. Nevertheless, there are more and more guarantees that can be accepted so that the former participant does not suffer because of his experience even after the end of the season.

In recent years, there have been changes for the better in Survivor. The introduction of more racially inclusive lineups and ensuring that representation is not tokenized helped players in seasons 41 and 42 feel less pressure to bear the burden of a particular race or sexual orientation. Changing outdated standards, for example, leaving women with minimal clothing on the island, became a long-awaited reaction after the sexual harassment scandal that marred the 39th season. that the Survivors felt more comfortable talking in the camp and in the Tribe because they were placed in different tribes where differences are welcomed rather than slandered.

And yet Jeff Probst still intends – perhaps as part of his endless quest to prove the authenticity of Survivor —to make the game more complex than it should be. Probst and his team believe that the audience will invest more the closer the opponents get to their limit, but this calculation does not fully reflect what the public craves and what its players need. While physical proximity to danger and interpersonal conflicts are integral to Survivor’s universal appeal, these elements should not come at the expense of the sanity of the bright personalities who shape the season’s narrative.

At the Survivor 42 after-show, Probst asked the 11 finalists the following question: “How many people admit that they had a moment, even if it was only in private, were there tears or not, was it equivalent to emotional crying?” Everyone raised their hands. Tori Meehan admitted: “I cried more than I thought.” Drea Wheeler added, “It was very hard for me.” Survivor can be a cathartic experience, especially for those who benefit from the amount of time they have to reflect on the island. Romeo Escobar, a gay man who hesitated to date his entire family, became emotional when he decided to play a game in which he no longer hid who he was. Danny McCray in season 41 and Omar Zahir from season 42 in an interview with Rob Has A Podcast explained how staying in Fiji allowed them to finally come to terms after the death of their father.

But Probst’s question seemed to lead to a different conclusion: “Survival” is difficult, and anyone who doubts this can look at all the raised hands that say otherwise. This alleged disregard for the authenticity of the million dollar contest comes not only from more casual fans, but also from former contestants whose quest to return to their time is aimed at transitioning from a 39-day to a 26-day season. Probst countered these attacks—which, by the way, are few and far between—by emphasizing the idea of a “Monster” and reminding the audience that scarce supplies and constant mind tricks on an ever-expanding sausage snack board make the 26-day format no less complex than its 39-day predecessor.

The truth is that Survivor is unlikely to become a more enjoyable product when viewers know that the players are on the verge of a mental breakdown. If every member of the post-jury has been crying for 26 days, then the adventure is more than a meditative respite for those looking for answers or closure; it’s also a potentially unsafe workplace. In his deep dive after a season with RHAP, Omar described the bullying he faced from other actors after he was kicked out. He said that he only recently admitted that he was not mistaken in deciding to play Survivor, which he had long dreamed of.