How can Instagram hack you with a simple photo

The content that is shared on the different social networks is the most varied. It all depends on the use that the users themselves give it, although it is also important to understand the nature of the service. If we focus on Instagram, photos and videos are what prevail over any content, and that is what some take advantage of to hack you with a simple photo by inserting malicious code.

So they could hack you through Instagram

In these times, it is very normal that a famous person has had a hacking problem. Some users have also suffered from this practice when a criminal has acquired a good number of data that is not theirs with a profit motive or to demonstrate what they are capable of. But others are much more subtle and are not only interested in the numbers, also what they can get from the victim’s terminal.

And this is what the latest Instagram hack consisted of that directly hijacked your phone. This was confirmed by the company Check Point, which in its statement said that “a single malicious image was enough to take over Instagram.” This vulnerability has been classified as critical and worked through an error in the image processing of the application itself that affected, in this case, only users of an Android terminal.

The statement also speaks that a manipulated image file may contain code that violates the app’s permissions. This triggers the app to offer the wrongdoer the permissions that the program has on the mobile, which in this case are the camera and the microphone. In short, just by opening an image you can access the functions of a terminal without the owner knowing.



