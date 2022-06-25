How can Dungeons and Dragons 6E Improve the Paladin 5E Class

One of the most impressive and controversial archetypes of characters in Dungeons & Dragons is the Straight Arrow Paladin class, which in the old editions was known for being a combination of a legitimately kind fighter and a healer. Although Paladin has many differences from Clerics, both have many of the same strengths and weaknesses that can be rebalanced as 5E eventually transitions into 6E.

Currently, the Paladin class itself is one of the best when it comes to guiding players on how to play their characters, even if this guide may be somewhat restrictive. However, one already existing concept and subclass in the Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master’s Guide can be expanded to give paladins a much wider range of capabilities, which will make them more dynamic and interesting to play.

Expansion of the Paladin’s “Perjurer” subclass

Among the many Paladin subclasses called the character’s Sacred Oath, the Oathbreaker is unique in that it actually requires a worldview of Evil rather than the standard Law-abiding Goodness that was previously imposed on the class in older releases. This already makes it a particularly interesting subclass, which is usually used by a dungeon master to create an enemy that players can fight, since evil characters tend to be in the realm of one-time adventures, not ongoing campaigns. At the same time, such flexibility in the rules, which allows for the presence of Evil Paladins, can be useful when it comes to giving the class more depth when moving from D&D 5E to 6E.

One way to improve the Perjurer, both for creating villains and for game characters, is to make the worldview change more of a slider, rather than falling to two extremes. In fact, players and Dungeon Masters can create more complex characters that have access to the Paladin’s set of combat and magical advantages. Also, as is often the case with the D&D bard class, a paladin using charisma to cast spells can also lead to fun role-playing in more chaotic worldviews.

Although currently in D&D 5E, most paladins can have any worldview, 6E can directly link to older editions, offering different functions and spells depending on the chosen worldview. In particular, it can give players more access to heavier combat features and damaging spells, the closer a player leans to Evil, and more treatment options for a Good Player, while Neutral players represent a golden mean with access to weaker versions of both. Given that many RAI Dungeon Masters still adhere to the requirement of Legitimate Goodness from older releases, this may give players a much more interesting way to manage their role-playing game.

Expand the list of Paladin spells

One of the main drawbacks of the Paladin is his limited access to magic with a spell list that ends at 5th level, which makes the character’s magic a backup rather than the main aspect of combat. So when it comes to class improvement in 6E, updating this spell list would be a good start to making Paladin a better option. There are even a few homemade spells created by D&D fans that may well fit into the arsenal of an oath-bound fighter and healer.

This is a common problem for several different classes of sorcerers, where the range of spells specific to the class is often limited and in many cases not impressive. Thus, giving the paladin access to more divine power spells that allow players to heal or support themselves and other members of the group can make the class more unique. However, there is one spell offered to some of the strongest spellcasters in Dungeons & Dragons that can be reworked into a higher-level Paladin feature rather than a list of class spells.

Restricting paladins to receiving spells only up to 5th level means that not only does the class not get access to some of the most powerful healing spells, but it also does not allow these characters to receive the “Wish” spell. Given that the paladin’s witchcraft ability comes from the deities from the Dungeons & Dragons lore, the ability to make a wish that changes the world seems almost created for this class. Thus, if paladins cannot add the Wish spell to their list, then turning a similar ability into a function of about level 17 or higher, rarely used and limited to their type of deity, may be the ideal solution to overcome their disadvantage. Higher magic.

