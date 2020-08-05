How Can Bitcoin Go Over $ 400K Expert Name Announced

Anthony Pompliano, co-founder and leading Bitcoin advocate of Morgan Creek Digital, is heading towards a $ 8 trillion market value of Bitcoin; He said it would rise above $ 400,000.

In a new interview with Peter McCormack, Pompliano explains why the leading cryptocurrency expects gold to be kept at market value.

“I keep telling people. Digitalization brings with it all kinds of advantages. It is a technology that expands the market.

There are people who will discuss the size of the gold market, but let’s use easy numbers. Let’s say it’s $ 8 trillion. This is increasing Bitcoin from $ 400,000 to $ 450,000 today. Do you think it will be equivalent to the Bitcoin gold market? I do not think so. It will be even better. It will take over more markets. ”

To support his argument, Pompliano says Bitcoin is a technological evolutionary story that looks like internet-powered giants like Airbnb and Uber.

“One day, I believe that‘ Bitcoin will be the largest currency in the world in terms of market value and no one will control it. ”

As for the next two years, Morgan Creek Digital manager predicts that BTC will jump to $ 100,000 by the end of 2021. Pompliano says the US government’s trillions of dollars in stimulating printing monetary policy are the main catalysts to boost Bitcoin’s value.

“What we see now is gold, Bitcoin, a world where real estate will work really well. Because you print only one trillion dollars of money, and they have no effect on the currency. We see that the exact theoretical effect of monetary relaxation literally becomes reality. They made trillions of prints. The dollar has weakened. When the dollar weakens, asset prices explode. ”

He also says that the latest halfway will be effective in the rise of Bitcoin.

“They only made 900 Bitcoins per day and 1,800 six months ago. If the demand remains the same, the price should naturally rise. If the demand increases, the US dollar price should go up, and if they are going to print money, I think the demand will continue to increase. ”



