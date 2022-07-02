How Cameron Diaz Is Supposedly Thinking About Retiring to Star in a Jamie Foxx Movie on Netflix

Earlier this week, it was announced that Cameron Diaz has signed on for her first movie in many years, and that it will be an action comedy starring Jamie Foxx. This was a surprise, given that the “Charlie’s Angels” actress had left the business and openly stated her disinterest in returning to Hollywood as she is raising a family. As excitement grows about Diaz, who played the lead role in the Netflix series “Back in Action,” now we can have an idea of how she feels about everything that is happening.

The announcement that Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz will work together again after they played one of the main roles in the movie “Annie” (2014) (Diaz’s last acting credit, which brought Diaz out of retirement), came last Wednesday. Shortly after the news broke, a People source shared that the actress was allegedly thinking about making a movie again. And, apparently, she is experiencing several different emotions:

She feels a little rusty and nervous about it, but mostly excited. She is ready to take on this film project.

The source also claimed that the actress’ seven—year-old husband, Benji Madden, reportedly “encouraged her not to retire,” and also said that “Back in Business” is the “perfect” movie for her to return to. Much of the decision may have been related to the involvement of Jamie Foxx, with whom she apparently “enjoyed” working before.

On Wednesday, Jamie Foxx shared a recording of a conversation he and his former co-star had about possibly working together again. Cameron Diaz shared that she was “excited” but feels like she doesn’t know “how to do it” after years of being away from the set. Fox surprised the actress by putting Tom Brady on the line to give her “some tips on how not to retire.”

After working as a model, Cameron Diaz began her Hollywood career in 1994 with the film “The Mask”, in which she starred with Jim Carrey. After the huge success of the comedy, Diaz quickly became a very popular actress, getting memorable roles in films such as “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, “Something about Mary” and “Being John Malkovich” until the beginning of the 21st century. The actress constantly starred in several films for almost ten years between the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 00s. And in the process, she has established herself as one of the most prominent names in the industry.

After leaving Hollywood, the star married Good Charlotte band member Benji Madden in 2015, and in 2019 they had a daughter from a surrogate mother. from business to starting a family was “the most important thing.” During her long break from acting, she also launched her own wine called Avaline, which was also reportedly a bestseller among wine brands.

As announced in the Instagram post above, production of Back In Action is due to begin later this year. All in all, if she’s really “nervous,” it seems Cameron Diaz is getting solid support from her co-star when it comes to getting back into the rhythm of things for a movie that will be available for streaming on Netflix. subscription is likely in 2023.