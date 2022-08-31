How Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Should Integrate Modern Warfare 2

Over the past five years, the popularity of royal battles has increased. With players like Fortnite and PUBG popularizing the genre back in 2017, it didn’t take long for major publishers to realize that a new lucrative path to revenue had opened up. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was one of the first high-profile games to enter the battle royale market, and although Call of Duty: Blackout did not immediately become a hit, there was certainly potential. In March 2020, this potential was realized with the release of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Over the past few years, Call of Duty: Warzone has become one of the most popular video games of all time, and has also caused the most controversy among fans. Although everything started well, cracks began to appear in the Warzone, and with the introduction of the Caldera map, things only got worse. Fast forward a few months, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been announced along with a separate sequel to Warzone, which is due out later this year. Expectations are high, and fans hope that Warzone 2 will be able to meet them both in terms of technical factors and in terms of integration with Modern Warfare 2.

How Call of Duty: War Zone Integrated Modern Warfare, Cold War and Vanguard

When Call of Duty: Warzone was first released in 2020, its design was largely based on the recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a reboot of the original 2019 Modern Warfare. In the first two years of his life in Call of Duty: Warzone there was only one huge map called Verdansk. Verdansk started its life with 20 main attractions, some of which were directly taken from the campaign and multiplayer modes of Modern Warfare.

The Verdun prison, TV station, cemetery and stadium were taken directly from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and their structure and internal layout have not changed much. Both from the point of view of development and from the point of view of fans, it was a very smart move. For Infinity Ward, this meant that she could reuse resources and focus her efforts on other completely original areas, while for fans, these returns served as a small reward for playing the main game.

In addition to this, the original form of Call of Duty: Warzone also included all Modern Warfare multiplayer weapons. Throughout Verdansk, players could find Modern Warfare weapons in chests and on the ground. Warzone even went even further and allowed players to use their Modern Warfare multiplayer classes in Battle royale, which could be obtained by purchasing them at the purchase station. This encouraged players to bring their equipment to perfection and even prompted them to return to the Modern Warfare multiplayer mode to unlock and level up the desired weapons.

When Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was released in late 2020, Warzone tried to integrate several key aspects from this game. Along with redesigning the entire map of Verdansk in 1984, turning some buildings into unfinished construction sites and setting up some other interesting moments, Call of Duty: Warzone also brought a lot of Black Ops Cold War weapons to the game by adding them. into the already existing arsenal of Modern Warfare weapons.

With the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard earlier this year, the level of Warzone integration has gone up a notch. Instead of just transforming Verdansk, Vanguard has brought an entirely new map to the Battle royale. This new map, called Caldera, inspired by Vanguard, has brought a number of World War II-themed attractions, buildings and vehicles to the game. All Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer weapons have also been added to the mix, bringing the total number of weapons in Warzone to over 100. On paper, this level of integration sounds really impressive, but in fact everything deteriorated very quickly.

Perhaps a new map was added to Warzone, but this meant the removal of the beloved Verdansk original, and many fans did not take this news lightly. On top of that, this integration with Vanguard has also led to a lot of technical issues, mostly related to balancing the unfathomable amount of weapons, perks and grenades in the game. Due to the constantly changing meta, multiplying errors and the removal of Verdansk, Call of Duty: Warzone began to bleed players.

How Call of Duty: Warzone 2 can Integrate Modern Warfare 2

While Call of Duty: Warzone 2 should certainly integrate Modern Warfare 2, it should be careful about how far it goes. One of the biggest lessons Warzone 2 has to learn from its predecessor when it comes to integration is the addition of iconic maps to the main title. One of the reasons why fans didn’t like the Caldera as much as Verdansk was the lack of recognizable iconography. Due to the fact that Caldera was little inspired by Vanguard in terms of map integration, many sights of Caldera got mixed up in the minds of players, especially when some locations were similar to those in Verdansk.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 should ensure the integration of at least several classic maps. If many of the leaks related to Warzone 2 are true, then maybe she’s already doing it. According to the infamous leader Tom Henderson, as well as several others, both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will include maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 2009. presumably will appear in both Call of Duty games this year.

It is also expected that Warzone 2, like its predecessor, will integrate the weapons and classes system of the main version. Until more than 100 weapons are added to Warzone 2 over the next two years, this level of integration is good and should avoid the mistakes made by its predecessor.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is in development.