How Californication Cunningly Ridiculed David Duchovny’s Past from the X-Files

David Duchovny starred as Hank Moody in the series “Lascivious California” after the end of “The X-Files,” but the previous show still found time to slyly refer to Duchovny’s past sci-fi hit. Although he was a stable actor in Hollywood before he got the role of Fox Mulder, especially in Twin Peaks, but he also appeared in the family film Beethoven, it was his role as an investigator in The X-Files that finally made him a star. Duchovny seems to be fully aware of this fact as well, as he never hesitates to express his gratitude for the success the role has given him.

Although “Loose California” did not become a genre-defining phenomenon like “The X-Files” was, it became Duchovny’s next regular television appearance after his original role as fictional FBI agent Fox Mulder’s “X-Files” ended, and she managed to last for seven whole seasons. In the comedy series “Lascivious California” (Californication), designed exclusively for adults, Duchovny played the alcoholic writer Hank Moody, a man completely opposite Mulder. Hank is incredibly self-destructive, and whenever he seems to be adjusting his life, he usually manages to sabotage his momentum.

Although Hank Moody was far from Mulder, this does not mean that the Duchovny and the writers of “Lascivious California” did not take the opportunity to ridicule his story of chasing paranormal phenomena together with Dana Scully. In the fourth—season finale of “Loose California,” “The Trial,” Hank finds himself in court—along with a lawyer played by Carla Gugino-to stand trial on statutory rape charges after he slept with a 16-year-old girl he thought he was. age. About to leave, Hank is unusually dressed in a beautiful suit and looks much more neat than usual. His ex, Karen, intervenes to tell him he looks good, to which Hank responds: “I look like a fucking FBI agent.”

When this happens, Mulder is looking in the mirror, and the angle at which he is looking almost suggests a kind of wink to the audience. In addition to hinting at Mulder, Karen says Hank looks like a “brooding and likable FBI agent,” words that many fans of The X-Files probably used to refer to Duchovny’s character. Even further down the rabbit hole, the phrase “thoughtful and pretty” is also a reference to the humorous song by Bree Sharp, “David Duchovny, why won’t you Love Me?” Unfortunately for Hank, the court case is not going according to his script, as it is proven that he met with a girl earlier, although he did not remember it because of drunkenness. However, the judge recognized that Hank was not a predator, and released him on probation.

The most pleasant thing about such a reference is that it makes sense in context, even without prior knowledge of the Spiritual career. For viewers of The X-Files, this is a funny curtsey to the past. To those who have never watched The X-Files, it seems that Hank is throwing out his usual profanity. Although Californication recognized the “X-Files,” the links never went beyond that. Duchovny’s former partner in the film Gillian Anderson really wanted to become a guest star as one of Hank’s affairs, but Duchovny refused Anderson’s cameo “Loose California” because of concerns about how it could change the way people see Mulder and Scully.