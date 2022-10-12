How Bridgerton actress Ajoa Ando drew parallels between Simon, Daphne and the Sussex in a 2021 interview

Fans always love a good dose of royalty and great views of the surroundings where queens and kings used to live. Netflix historical drama Bridgerton presented us with a diverse picture of all these aristocrats and their personal lives involved in it. This gave viewers an idea of what couples from elite families go through. Ultimately, these fictional characters are a reflection of real people, as the creators draw inspiration from real events. Perhaps that’s why Bridgerton actress Ajoa Andoh was able to see the similarities between Simon Bassett and Daphne Bridgerton, the couple of the first season of the show, and the Sussex couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Ajoa Andoh compared the Bridgerton couple of the first season with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Ajoa Andoh, who played the caustic heroine Lady Danbury in the historical drama, spoke about the future of the Hastings couple. Before the release of season 2 of the series “Bridgerton”, she hinted at the new life of Daphne and Simon. She said that now the couple got married and they have a child, so they will go through the stage of becoming young parents.

During the conversation, she drew a parallel between the real royal couple and the Bridgerton characters. She noted that Daphne and Simon will look like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when their first child Archie is born in 2019.

“I mean Harry and Meghan, how does it feel when you have a new baby? How does it affect you when [you are] a young couple with a newborn baby?” explained Andoh.

She added that the couple will embark on a new life path with more social interactions and responsibilities. With the departure of Jean-Jean Page from the show, fans, unfortunately, could not see the Hastings couple in the depths of their fatherhood in the second season. Instead, we saw how Daphne perceived motherhood in the same way as Markle.

Currently, a couple from Sussex is going through a dark phase after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Having been excluded from the royal portrait and downgraded to the end of the royal family on the official website, the couple receives a lot of criticism for their projects.

Do you think the Sussex couple and the Hastings couple have anything in common? Share your thoughts with us in the comments box.