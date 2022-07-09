How Brandi and Kandy from My 600-pound Life Look Today

What do My 600-Lb Life patients Brandi and Kandy look like now? The reality show “My 600-pound Life” is the brainchild of TV producer Jonathan Nozaradan (“Delivery Wars”) and has been broadcast for ten seasons since its debut on TLC in 2012. weight to a healthy level with the help of Novzaradan’s father, Dr. Yunan Novzaradan, a surgeon and weight loss expert, whom those he helps affectionately call “Dr. Know”.

Dr. Know’s methods range from strict diet and exercise programs to weight loss surgeries, and he has helped more than 100 people improve their health over ten seasons of the TLC reality show. Unfortunately, a number of past “My 600-Pound Life” actors have passed away since appearing on the series, including Rob Bouchel from season 6 and James King from Season 5, who died in 2017 and 2020 respectively. However, the show has also brought many success stories, such as twin sisters Brandi and Kandy Dryer, who were the focus of the season 5 premiere of “My 600-Pound Life” in early 2017.

The Brandy and Candy episode revealed that the Vancouver and Washington natives turned to food to cope with their abusive childhood, and their combined weight was nearly 1,200 pounds when they started filming “My 600-Pound Life.” With the help of Dr. Nau, the sisters lost so much weight that they needed gastric bypass surgery, but while Brandy’s surgery went smoothly, Kandy had a cardiac arrest when she was under the knife and had to be put into a medically induced coma. Fortunately, Kandy has fully recovered, and the sisters continue their weight loss journey after surgery.

Brandi and Kandy later appeared in the follow-up series “My 600-Pound Life: Where Are They Now?” which caught up with the sisters just over a year after their original episode aired. The update revealed that the twins had lost over 400 pounds collectively since their episode and were working to get permission for skin removal surgery and their target weight of 180 pounds. During their follow-up episode, which is considered one of TLC’s best shows, Brandi also discovered that she was pregnant with her first child-a girl born in June 2018.

There have been no further official updates from My 600-Lb Life on how Brandi and Kandy are doing right now, but a Starcasm report from October 2020 revealed that Brandi and her husband have welcomed a second daughter. Kandy is also quite active on social media, and judging by the published photos, she lives a happy and healthy life and loves being the aunt of her nieces. All things considered, Brandi and Kandy are certainly one of the success stories of the TLC show.