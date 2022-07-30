How Brad Pitt and His Relationship with Children Is Reportedly Holding Up Amid a Lawsuit with Angelina Jolie

When Brad Pitt isn’t busy kicking ass on screen, he’s fighting a real battle on several legal fronts. Although the 58-year-old has technically been separated from his ex Angelina Jolie since 2019, their divorce will drag on in purgatory until they come to a firm agreement on custody of their younger children, as well as on the division of their families. resources. But that seems a long way off, especially considering how Pitt eventually decided to sue the former Tomb Raider star over the recent sale of her stake in a French chateau/winery (allegedly without his required approval). Amid all this ordeal, a new report hints at the state of his relationship with his six children.

The former Hollywood couple have Maddox, 20, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Angelina Jolie now has sole custody of minor children, and Brad Pitt has been granted visitation rights after a lengthy battle over their previous joint custody arrangements. Nevertheless, Pitt continues to resist changes in the court, although at the moment the cases are at an impasse. A People source claims that despite the drama, all the children are on good terms with actor Fury:

Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they’re all in Los Angeles. As the children have grown older, they have their own lives and friends. Brad is still on pretty good terms with them.

Whether this is really the case is a separate story. Angelina Jolie has accused her ex of committing domestic violence against her and their children in the past. And another source for Us Weekly claims that her ex-husband believes that the mother of six children hopes to drag things out so that they “don’t want to have anything to do with him” by the time they all come of age and the custody battle is not over. legally, it no longer matters as a result.

The two-time Oscar winner, who promoted his role as a killer in “High-Speed Train” with a fashionable skirt on the red carpet, frankly admitted that he had struggled with depression and loneliness for most of his life. But he added that he has come to understand the duality of his nature, and it seems that Brad Pitt strives to “catch these moments of joy”, no matter what. A source explained to People what outlets Pitt uses to deal with the situation, saying:

Brad has his own movies, he has Miraval and other [passions]. He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He’s living his best life under the circumstances.

He hoped to revive the famous old recording studio on the territory of his Chateau Miraval winery. But since Angelina Jolie sold her shares to a third-party company allegedly linked to the Russian government, Brad Pitt does not have the same freedom to run a business as he once did. They say that he won’t even be able to live in the estate as before. The latest information also suggests that Pitt’s “hatred” for his former partner in the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” is the real reason for the ongoing struggle for the filming location.

The good news is that Brangelina, reportedly on the same page, wants their children to be happy in the future. Another good news for Brad Pitt is that he will make a major acting comeback this year after being almost absent from the Ad Astra movie in 2019. The audience will see his role of “Ladybug” in “High-Speed Train” on August 5, and the 1920s drama “Babylon” directed by Damien Chazelle with Pitt and Margot Robbie in the lead roles is released on Christmas Day. All this and much more is planned in the schedule of films for 2022.