How Blake Shelton Uses His Voice to Sweetly Support Toby Keith After Cancer Diagnosis

Blake Shelton has earned a reputation for being a bit of a mischievous troublemaker over the past decade. Whether he behaves like a villain from a horror movie to annoy the new voice coach Camila Cabello, or playfully pokes fun at his “rivals” Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, the singer often portrays himself as just a stupid, fun-loving country boy (and some may even say, “the new Nickelback”). However, Shelton seems to know when it’s time to step in and get serious, and recently did so in support of his fellow country singer Toby Keith, after Keith announced that he was being treated for stomach cancer.

Blake Shelton replaced the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer as the headliner of the Veterans Day concert “A Salute to Our Heroes,” according to Music Mayhem Magazine, after Toby Keith was forced to withdraw from the event. get well and spend time with your family. He said on Instagram, without going into the details of the concert:

I was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. I have spent the last 6 months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. Everything is going fine. I need time to catch my breath, recover and relax. I’m looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I’ll see the fans sooner rather than later. I can’t wait. – T

Toby Keith led the celebration of Our Military at last year’s event at the Coachella Crossroads Hall at Spotlight Casino on November 29, and although he was scheduled to appear again on November 11 this year, he canceled this performance along with all others scheduled. shows. Fortunately, not everything was lost.

Blake Shelton is a suitable choice to replace the singer of “American Soldier”. During his career, he performed at a number of military events and promotions and spoke with pride about his family’s military service. His father served in the honor guard in Korea after the Korean War, and his brother served in the army. Darrell Mike, chairman of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, said they were delighted to welcome Shelton to the event:

We are very pleased that Blake Shelton has agreed to headline the concert “Greetings to Our Heroes” on Veterans Day. Blake’s long-standing commitment to veterans made him the perfect choice to speak at this event in honor of those who served. The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians plans to make this an annual celebration at Coachella Crossroads.

Toby Keith is known for dedicating most of his career to military merit. For decades, he has declared his support for our troops, traveled abroad with concerts and released a number of songs, including “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue”, in which he mentions that his father lost an eye while serving in the army. Army.

No doubt Toby Keith’s fans are disappointed that he will miss Veterans Day this year, but no one can argue with the fact that he needs to do what is best for his health and his family. Earlier, in August, the singer shared a number of messages that he received after he made public his cancer diagnosis, and thanked all his fans for their support:

The post shared by Toby Keith (@tobykeith) (opens in a new tab)

Photo posted on

Let’s hope that Toby Keith will be able to heal appropriately in order to continue the work of his life, entertain fans with his country hits and glorify the military. Until then, Blake Shelton should be able to hold the fort, with or without wife Gwen Stefani by his side.

Tickets for the concert “Greetings to our heroes” (opens in new tab) already on sale, but Shelton’s fans will be able to see him much earlier, as he will undoubtedly create problems in his 22nd season as a coach on The Voice on Monday, September 19, on NBC. Be sure to check out our TV schedule for 2022 to find out what other premieres are expected in the near future.