How Blake Lively Once Used Gigi Hadid’s Birthday To Make Fun of Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are a couple of targets for many. The duo may have met in the commercially failed film Green Lantern, but have been successful in their personal relationships with each other. While Reynolds is known for his sense of humor, his wife and actress Lively are serious competition in this regard.

This duo is undoubtedly one of the best couples in the industry with a lot of friends. Lively has long been friends with celebrities such as America Ferrera, Taylor Swift and Bella Hadid. The “Savages” actress is also very active on social media and once wished Hadid this. But at the same time, she exposed her funny bones to mock Ryan Reynolds and Bella Hadid.

How Blake Lively Trolled Ryan Reynolds on Bella Hadid’s Birthday

Blake Lively congratulated Bella Hadid on her 26th birthday. But she did it in her own funny style. The actress shared two stories on Instagram to wish Hadid. One of them trolled Reynolds through their old photo. The trio attended Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour in 2018, where a photo of them squeezed onto a small sofa was pressed. Lively was sitting in the middle, with one arm around her husband Reynolds, and her head and the other hand pressed against her friend Hadid.

Under the photo was written: “Happy birthday, @gigihadid, I think you and I are a much better couple.” Reynolds’ laid-back fun dig was just one of many examples. She did not regret the birthday girl either. She shared a funny clip of Hadid dancing during Swift’s concert. You can see how the model enjoys the music. Lively called the video “The King of my Heart”, to which her friend danced.

The Deadpool actor once also joked that Lively probably writes all the inappropriate questions he gets about the movie. The couple, who will soon meet their fourth child, managed to keep their relationship light and fun.

What do you think about this fun duo? Comment on your thoughts.