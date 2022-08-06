How “Black Panther 2” sets up the Illuminati in the 5th phase of the MCU

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor the Submariner makes his MCU debut when Atlantis goes to war with Wakanda, effectively laying the groundwork for the formation of new Illuminati on Earth-616. The appearance of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” of the Illuminati, although short-lived, was the first time that the MCU engaged in the concept of a council of superhumans/mutants governing the world. The Illuminati of Earth-838 is actually inspired by a much older and secret super team.

First appearing in Marvel Comics in 2005’s The New Avengers #7, the original Illuminati consisted of Iron Man, Namor, Doctor Strange, Reed Richards, Black Thunder, Professor Charles Xavier, and Black Panther. After the Kree and Skrull War, Tony Stark realizes that each of these heroes had information about alien races before the war spread to Earth. Given their collective resources, they could have prevented the crisis before it happened, so Iron Man suggests forming a superhuman government specifically for this purpose. Everyone refuses, giving their reasons why this is a bad idea. However, they also agree to meet in secret regularly, which leads to the creation of the Marvel Comics Illuminati. Only T’Challa refuses to participate, insisting that it will not end well. Indeed, the Illuminati eventually allowed the Skrulls to invade Earth by insisting on a Superhuman Registration Law (which inspired the Sokovian Accords) and even banished the Hulk into space. As Namor tells the Illuminati after he nearly drowned Stark for thinking it was a good idea to banish his fellow Avenger, Black Panther was right. However, despite their shortcomings, the Illuminati eventually become crucial to preventing the destruction of Earth and even the entire Marvel Universe.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” can correct the disappointing portrayal of the Illuminati in “Doctor Strange 2” by presenting a more detailed and authentic adaptation of the original Marvel Comics super team, starting with Namor. Since the war between Wakanda and Atlantis in “Black Panther” will necessarily lead to thousands of victims and will probably affect the civilian population of the Earth, the consequences of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” may push the new Black Panther, Namor, Doctor Strange and other heroes of the KVM to death. they form their illuminati on Earth-616. After learning about how the Illuminati from Earth-838 were able to stop the power-hungry version of Stephen Strange, Dr. Strange could be persuaded to form a similar council to oversee superhuman affairs. Just as the Avengers’ actions led to the Sokovian Accords, a war between the two most powerful nations on Earth will lead to the creation of the Illuminati of Earth-616.

Who will be in the Illuminati MCU?

If “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” leads to the creation of the Illuminati of Earth-616, then it will be led by a new Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Namor in order to prevent a new destructive war or a similar crisis. Wong, Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner are also likely to become founding members. Even Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, also known as Val, could join the Illuminati to represent the underworld. In any case, the MCU has everything it needs to develop a more worthy adaptation of the Illuminati, and this could be the perfect way to start the 5th phase of the MCU.

While “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the last film in the 4th phase of the MCU, the first series in the 5th phase of the MCU is “Secret Invasion”, the title of which is taken from the Marvel Comics crossover series about the Skrull invasion of Earth. In the comics, the Skrulls infiltrate the Earth, posing as superheroes, setting up the Illuminati and the rest of the heroes of the Earth against each other. Aside from the “Secret Invasion” potentially revealing that the MCU Skrulls are actually as bad as the Kree, the upcoming series also lays the groundwork for the Illuminati to face a challenge worthy of their collective power and influence. At this point in the MCU, a more accurate version of the Illuminati comics, with a much more nuanced look at superhero dynamics, may better reflect the MCU’s 14-year history than any new Avengers formation. After “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the new Illuminati may even turn into villains in “Avengers: Kang Dynasty.”

