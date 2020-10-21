How Bitcoin Rich Advertiser Lost All His Fortune

He founded an advertising agency, his agency went bankrupt. He bought Bitcoin with his remaining money, became Bitcoin rich. Then he watched all his wealth slipping away over the years …

Former advertiser Peter McCormack, known for his podcasts “What Bitcoin Did” and “Defiance”, first became Bitcoin-rich, then lost all the wealth he earned. McCormack spoke about his ups and downs with Bitcoin in interviews and podcasts. So how did the former advertiser lose his wealth? Here is Peter’s Bitcoin story …

It all started with the bankruptcy of your agency

Peter McCormack ran an advertising agency in London until 2016. The agency was very successful and its turnover was worth £ 3 million. But some misfortune happened and the agency went bankrupt. McCormack decided to invest the money he had and preferred Bitcoin. The small Bitcoin investments he made in 2013 also had an effect on this big investment decision.

McCormack invested £ 5,000 in Bitcoin in January 2017. At that time, the value of Bitcoin was at the level of $ 600. He bought 7-8 BTC and divided the remaining money to other cryptocurrencies. Under the spell of the crypto money market, McCormack, who increased the number of his investments, had already deposited £ 23,000 within a few weeks. Peter continued to increase his investments, believing that Bitcoin would rise. In the spring of 2017, he had $ 300,000 worth of BTC. In the summer, this figure jumped to $ 500,000. But McCormack could not predict that Bitcoin will rise 10 times.

Bitcoin price kept inflating

With the increase in the price of Bitcoin, the interest of the media and people in crypto money also increased. Everyone was asking McCormack about investing in Bitcoin. So he started a Facebook group and then started podcasting. McCormack, who was even more fascinated with excited Bitcoin investors, was not even aware of the Bitcoin bubble that formed. He and other Bitcoin investors around him had unwittingly inflated the Bitcoin bubble.

Bitcoin, which increased to $ 20,000 at the end of 2017, made McCormack blind. With a portfolio of $ 1.2 million, McCormack got out of control and started investing in new projects. Wanting to buy Bedford Town, a football club since childhood, Peter knew he needed £ 5 million to make his dream come true. He gave him 6 months and continued to believe that he would achieve his goals.

Continuing to work to double his money, Peter was traveling the world for his podcast, having fun with his friends and buying expensive gifts for his family. He was enjoying his life in luxury. He was so determined to fulfill his childhood dream that he did not even think to buy a few houses and evaluate or donate. Because for Peter it was the only way to make this dream come true.

And The Balloon Burst…

The bubble burst in January 2018. Bitcoin fell very sharply and fell about 85% in value. So what did McCormack do? “There’s no point in selling it now,” he kept waiting and watched the fall of Bitcoin. All the wealth he possessed also disappeared over time. His childhood dream was lost with his wealth.

What Is Peter Doing Now?

Stating that he does not want to waste time with regret, Peter says that he is happy with his current business and investments. McCormack, who reached many people with his podcast, also sold his Bitcoin worth $ 4000. When asked, “If you were asked to choose between your podcast and $ 1.2 million, which one would you choose?” He emphasized once again how much he loves his job by answering the podcast to his question.

Stressing that he still has optimistic thoughts about Bitcoin despite his choice, cryptocurrencies are an asset we really need in today’s world. He also posts about Bitcoin from time to time on his Twitter account.



