How Beyoncé spoke with her children about the epidemic

Beyoncé said she tries to be a role model for her children, with whom she created a collection of clothes during the pandemic so as not to get bored.

Although Beyoncé is one of those artists who prefer not to talk or show her private life or her family, the superstar recently spoke about the methods in which she has grown her three children.

As reported by Somagnews, the actress and singer graces the December cover of British Vogue magazine, to whom she gave the unusual interview about her role as mother of Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Rui and Sir, 3 years.

When asked how she has had to change as a mother since the coronavirus pandemic and the outbreak of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, the 39-year-old star said:

“I have become a better listener. Blue is very smart and aware that there is change, but it is my job as a mother to do everything I can to keep her world as positive and safe as it can be for an eight year old.”

“My best advice is to love them more than ever. I let my daughter know that she is never too young to contribute to changing the world,” the musician continued. “I never underestimate her thoughts and feelings, and I reach out to her to understand how this is affecting her.”

Beyoncé expresses to her children how proud she is

The former Destiny’s Child member said she often shows her admiration for her daughter Blue, who in return shows her admiration, which motivates her to be a role model for her children.

“When I tell her that I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job,” shared Beyoncé. “It’s sooooo sweet. She melts my heart. ”

“I think the best way to teach them is to be the example.”

She said that during the confinement derived from the pandemic, she and her children acquired the habit of dressing in their clothes or making garments at the moment to model them and take photos.

“My kids and I created ‘Fashion Fridays,'” she revealed. “Every Friday, we would dress in my clothes or make clothes together and take pictures. It became for us a ritual and an opportunity to laugh at this crazy year together.”

Beyoncé acknowledged that, in fact, her new clothing line “Ivy Park” took inspiration from the “bright and bold colors” of the clothes she created with her children, colors that “brought me joy and made me smile in the middle of a moment difficult for all of us, “he said.



