How Best to Call Saul at Walt & Jesse Cameo Connects to Gene

After an excruciatingly long wait, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman finally appeared in the episodes “Better Call Saul”, but why is their appearance now relevant to the main plot? Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were announced for season 6 of “Better Call Saul” before the season premiere aired, but eager “Breaking Bad” fans were forced to wait until episode 11 before reuniting with those Gordon Ramsays from the meth world. Walt and Jesse finally arrive at the appropriately titled Breaking Bad.

Bob Odenkirk’s conversation with Cranston and Paul, taking place during the events of the second season of Breaking Bad, shows the famous kidnapping incident in the desert from a completely new perspective — almost like a deleted scene, but where the actors have grown strangely old between takes. Theoretically, however, this is a memory Breaking Bad could have happened at any time during the last five and a half seasons. Nothing required “Better Call Saul” to wait for the third or last episode before filling this particular gap in the narrative… so why are these “Breaking Bad” cameos appearing now?!

Cameo scenes with Walt and Jesse are intertwined with the “Better Call Saul” storyline with Gene, which takes place immediately after the “Breaking Bad” finale. Gene tries to contact Kim Wexler, but returns to old habits, and it is this comparison between the past and the present that makes the appearance of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul relevant for the finale of “Better Call Saul.”

Saul and Jean inspire their falls on every timeline

A scene in the trailer for the second season of Breaking Bad shows Saul Goodman at perhaps the most important crossroads of his life. Despite the fact that Mike Ehrmantraut advised him to avoid Walter White more than the IRS, the ambitious Saul Goodman sees potential in Walt and Jesse — a raw, malleable talent with a good product who just needs to be led through the underworld of New Mexico. Contrary to common sense, Saul approaches his new client at work, and the partnership becomes official. Needless to say, this decision does not benefit Saul.

Fast forward two years, and Gene Takavich makes exactly the same mistake. In Jeff and Buddy, he has two voluntary groups, inconspicuous, raw and ready to form. One of them is even a taxi driver – the dream of an accomplice of a fraudster. Gene sees opportunities where most others will see red flags, and stupidly promotes his own ambitions, as he did with Walt and Jesse in Breaking Bad. Unfortunately for Gene, Jeff is not exactly Heisenberg, and the operation already looks ready to backfire, when season 6 of “Better Call Saul,” episode 11 ends with Bob Odenkirk’s character breaking into the house of a cancer patient (who probably has already woken up) not-so-subtly breaking a window.

Comparing these past and present scenarios proves that Jimmy McGill, Saul Goodman and Gene Takavich never know when enough is enough.

Related: THE real meaning of the episode title “Better Call Saul” in the TV series “Breaking Bad”

Walt’s cancer explains the ending of Season 6, Episode 11 of “Better Call Saul”

“Better Call Saul” uses Bryan Cranston’s cameo role to take a closer look at how Saul Goodman reacted after learning about Walter White’s lung cancer. Saul first noticed “Mr. Mayhew” coughing violently in his office, but he hears it more clearly in the van. A later “Better Call Saul” scene shows the moment when Mike fully explains Walt’s diagnosis. Saul has a (mostly) human reaction, and he either sympathizes with Walt’s illness or treats him lightly because of it. Needless to say, this decision does not benefit Saul.

Fast forward two years, and Gene Takavich finds out that the drunk from the bar he’s cheating on also has cancer. After struggling with the discovery for a few seconds, Jin decides to go ahead, even getting angry when his accomplices refuse. Jin reproaches: “A guy with cancer can’t be an asshole? Trust me. I speak from experience.”

Walter White’s cameo in season 6 of the TV series “Better Call Saul” shows the huge difference between Saul’s initial attitude to cancer patients and Gene’s worldview, who learned the hard way that Walt does not deserve his sympathy and, of course, should not be taken lightly. In the days before Walt, Gene could have canceled the scam after hearing about his target’s illness. After Walt, that mercy disappeared.

Walt and Jesse’s “Better Call Saul” Cameos Make Saul Goodman Fully Responsible

Watching season 2 of Breaking Bad for the first time, anyone might think that Saul Goodman wasn’t given much choice in terms of joining the Walter White and Jesse Pinkman venture. Eventually, the couple kidnapped the lawyer and took him to the edge of the grave in the desert. At the very least, Saul’s sympathizers could argue that Bob Odenkirk’s character didn’t fully realize the mess he was in until it was too late.