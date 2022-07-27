How Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Spent His First Million Dollars

After Ja’Marr Chase was selected as the first receiver off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft, Ja’Marr Chase signed a $30.8 million rookie contract with a $19.8 million signing bonus.

So how did the rookie of the year on offense spend this sudden influx of money?

During a recent interview with GQ Sports, Chase revealed that his first major purchase was a black Maserati with a red interior for his mother.

“She was crying with joy,” the 22—year-old Widout said.

In addition to this generous gift to his mother, Chase also paid for her house and gave each of his siblings $15,000. I also pampered myself — I bought jewelry, shoes, clothes and my own car.

However, the former number 5 in the overall standings did not spend all his money. He said he saved about $400,000 of his first million.

If he continues on his current trajectory, Chase should be in line for a significant pay raise when he is eligible for a contract extension.