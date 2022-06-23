How Batman: Arkham’s Dark Knight Holds On to Live-action Versions

For some, the Batman portrayed in the Batman: Arkham franchise from Rocksteady and WB Games Montreal is the final iteration of the character. Whether it’s because of Kevin Conroy’s original work as a character or because of the gameplay and characteristics in Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Origins or Batman: Arkham Knight, there are many reasons why this Batman can be a fan favorite. Bruce Wayne undergoes many changes in his gameplay and characteristics between each part of Batman: Arkham, showing some consistent development.

It’s clear to see how the Batman iteration compares between each game in the franchise, but it’s also interesting to see how Batman Rocksteady compares when judged against Bruce Wayne and the Batmen who have been featured in live action movies. In addition to Lewis J. Wilson, Robert Lowry, Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer and George Clooney, Batman from Arkham intriguingly reaches out to modern-day Batman from live action movies from the last three iterations of the character.

Batman Rocksteady compared to Christopher Nolan’s Batman

Nolan’s Batman Begins depicts Bruce Wayne’s origins as a caped crime fighter in Gotham City, as well as his training in stealth and mixed martial arts under the tutelage of Henry Ducard, also known as Ras al Ghul. In tone and atmosphere, Batman Begins is most similar to Batman: Arkham Asylum. This is Batman, stoic and collected, despite the fact that Nolan’s Batman had just announced his presence as Batman before he was compromised by the Scarecrow’s fear toxin. Every Batman experiences terrifying images after being exposed to the armed hallucinogen Scarecrow, creating some of the most memorable scenes in Batman: Arkham Asylum.

In Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman doesn’t have much personality or characteristics other than his insistence that Harley Quinn is unreasonable, whereas in the iteration of Nolan’s character there is more motivation and an inexperienced desire to fight crime. The sequels “Batman: The Beginning”, “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises” then concentrate their efforts on portraying Heath Ledger’s Joker and Tom Hardy’s Bane, to a greater extent than Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne. But as the sequels evolve, Batman’s armor and technology evolve.

This is reflected in the Batman: Arkham franchise, where a new gadget or feature for an existing gadget appears in each game, improving movement and combat. Nolan’s Bruce mourns Rachel Dawes and becomes romantically involved with the duplicitous Selina Kyle Anne Hathaway, while Bruce Rocksteady is portrayed only as having a romantic interest in Batman: Arkham Knight with Selina, in whom he remains consistently uninterested as he puts Gotham’s needs above his own. own. However, Nolan’s Batman demonstrates a penchant for secrecy, which his other colleagues from the live action movies do not have. This is probably his briefest comparison to Batman from Rocksteady and WB Games Montreal, who often resorts to gargoyles and other stealthy means of silently subjugating enemies, even with a hint of an inverted takedown in Batman: The Beginning.

Batman Rocksteady Compared to Zack Snyder’s Batman

In Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Bruce Wayne is portrayed as an experienced crime fighter with more than 20 years of experience in Gotham, who has become more ruthless and brutal in his pursuit of criminals since Superman’s arrival and the catastrophic destruction of Metropolis. . Snyder’s Batman is much more emotional than Rocksteady’s Batman, who only shows emotions in Batman: Arkham Origins, the only game that was not developed by Rocksteady.

In terms of how Batman from Rocksteady is portrayed in gameplay, the ferocity of the character is held back by logical explanations of why Batman’s enemies are not killed in cases where they would otherwise be killed, for example, Batman: Arkham Knight’s batmobile with an electric charge sends any enemies that make contact with him instead instead of just running into them. Nevertheless, there are many cases when Batman can throw an enemy off a roof or into a pond, from which he cannot be removed later.

This is more an idiosyncrasy of game AI and gameplay than an indicator of Batman’s ruthlessness. Snyder’s Batman purposefully stigmatizes petty criminals, who will then be marked for murder among the population of Blackgate as a whole. Further, Snyder’s Batman causes extensive destruction and death while in the Batmobile, and also allows you to blow up mercenaries with grenades or set them on fire with a flamethrower, so it’s clear that he doesn’t care whether the criminals die by his hand or not.