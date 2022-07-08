How Apple TV+’s BlackBird and Taron Egerton used their most disturbing scenes to play the killer, according to Dennis Lehane’s EP

“Black Bird” officially debuted on Apple TV+ as the streamer’s newest high-profile drama series, featuring several big names as stars with Taron Egerton starring Jimmy Keen and the late Ray Liotta as his on-screen father. Of course, since the series was inspired by real events and focused on the dynamic between Jimmy and suspected serial killer Larry in prison, the series had to find a suitable actor for the role of the killer along with Egerton. Showrunner and executive producer Dennis Lehane spoke with CinemaBlend about how difficult it was for the team to find a suitable star.

In the new limited series, Paul Walter Hauser, known as “I”, “Tonya” and “Cobra Kai”, will play a suspected serial killer Larry Hall, who is behind bars for one murder, but suspected of involvement in many others. Jimmy from Egerton had to get a confession from Larry and locate the bodies while they were behind bars together, so the characters had to intrigue both individually and together. When I talked to Dennis Lehane about casting Jimmy and Larry, he said they didn’t read chemistry for them, and then continued:

We wanted Taron pretty early on because it’s a nice role. You have to have someone who is about 30 years old, he can play boyish because he is more of a boy than a man when we first meet him, but can also play in danger and can play reckoning. We needed a charismatic person. We needed an actor who was eager to play a role, you know, really wanted it. And we found all this in Taron.

Taron Egerton came to Black Bird with extensive film experience in various genres and even played a film version of a real person when he portrayed Elton John for Rocketman. Nevertheless, the Apple TV+ series is a departure from what the actor was doing before. According to the executive producer, the team quickly realized that he had the right combination of qualities to match this story inspired by haunting real events. (Another star has already explained how the series avoided using the victims behind the real story.)

Egerton was part of the Jimmy and Larry duo, but what about the role of Paul Walter Hauser? Dennis Lehane continued by sharing that Egerton was actually a big proponent of Hauser getting the role… after the executive producer found a “disturbing” way for Hauser to prove that he has what it takes to play this character. Lehan said:

As soon as Taron was chosen, he and I, along with one of the producers, Bradley Thomas, began to look at the Floor. And I was the one who put the brakes on it a little bit because I said, “I need to see if Paul can handle this.” I saw that he was a great actor, but Larry is a titanic role. So I asked Paul to read me three of the most disturbing scenes with Larry, and he amazed me. And then Taron said, “That’s the guy, that’s the guy.” Don’t worry about chemistry, I’ll do chemistry.” And they hung out early to establish some chemistry, and then it was all just on the screen. They’re just great actors.

It was clear from the trailer that the dynamic between Jimmy and Larry would be crucial to the series, as Jimmy must try to befriend a convicted murderer and get a confession in the hope of earning his freedom. All Paul Walter Hauser had to do to prove to Dennis Lehane that he was ready to accept the challenge for the role of Larry was to read three of the character’s most disturbing scenes. According to the producer, Taron Egerton was all-in for the role of Hauser.

Viewers will have to keep watching the new episodes on Fridays to see what kind of chemistry the two actors have created for the extremely unconventional dynamics of their characters, and it should be an exciting journey. In addition to Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser and Ray Liotta, Greg Kinnear and Sepideh Moafi starred in “Black Bird” (opens in new tab). New releases will be released weekly, so make sure your Apple TV+ subscription is active if you don’t want to miss the moment.

If you need any viewing options between episodes of “Black Bird”, be sure to check out our schedule of TV premieres for 2022 to find out what will happen in the near future.