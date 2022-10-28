How (And Why) to Post Videos on Instagram As a Musician

Even though Instagram Reels seems like a TikTok copycat, you can’t ignore it as a musician. Why? I will show you the very positive impact of Reels on your music career and the growth of your fan base.

What are Instagram videos?

Instagram Reels are short vertical videos with a duration of no more than 90 seconds. The Reels feed is designed similarly to the TikTok and YouTube Shorts feeds, and often the creators post Reels on TikTok and Shorts.

Instagram has 1.44 billion users worldwide, and 91% of them watch videos on the platform every week. Reels is the fastest growing Instagram feature in the world. In fact, Instagram has more users than TikTok, and people in India prefer Reels TikTok. Despite the fact that Reels is newer than TikTok and seems to be a copy of it, people love Reels.

Basically, you can’t ignore Instagram Reels as a musician looking to expand his fan base.

I also have some anecdotal evidence from my own experience of posting videos.

Since I started posting videos at the end of September 2022, here are the highlights:

10% increase in subscribers

2500% increase in the number of accounts covered (more than 26,700 accounts)

696% increase in the number of accounts involved

The most viewed video has gained more than 8000 views

Compared to many musicians on Instagram, I still have few followers. But the above figures speak for themselves.

If I post on Instagram Reels all the time, I’ll soon have a lot more followers. And since each of the videos I post has my music in it, it is more likely that this growth will correlate with the growth of streaming statistics.

I want to say that you are only missing out on the fact that you do not post messages on the reels. It won’t hurt, so why not give it a try.

How to post a video on Instagram (step-by-step guide)

Here are the steps to post a video on Instagram:

In the Instagram app, tap the + icon at the top.

Scroll to “REEL” at the bottom.

You can record a video in the app, click “Next”, and then add elements to the video, such as text and sound.

Alternatively, you can upload a pre-recorded video by clicking the + icon in the lower left corner.

Add a signature and hashtags

Choose if you also want to share the video with your subscribers in your feed, then click Share.

What type of content is running on Instagram reels?

The type of drums that works for someone else may not work for you. In any case, the content you post on Reels may also be the same content you post on TikTok and YouTube Shorts. You can recycle content and it can work well on all platforms with short content.

To learn how to create concise content that works across multiple platforms, check out this step-by-step guide.