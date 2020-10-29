How about AMD vs NVIDIA competition?

With the event held yesterday, the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards were introduced by AMD. These cards will compete with NVIDIA’s RTX 3000 series graphics cards. So what happened to the AMD vs NVIDIA competition after the introduction of new cards? In this article, we will examine this issue in depth.

Although three cards have been introduced by NVIDIA and AMD for now, new cards are expected to come in the future.

Where has the competition of AMD vs NVIDIA reached? The competition is heating up

NVIDIA, which started 8 nm production in the RTX 3000 series, broke its partnership with TSMC in this regard and turned to Samsung. NVIDIA, which has experienced such a big performance jump for the first time, also followed an aggressive price policy. After all, AMD’s answer with the RX 6000 series was curious. Introducing its cards, AMD challenged the RTX 3090 with the RX 6900 XT.

Unlike NVIDIA, AMD preferred a classic three-fan design, especially in terms of performance per watt. However, we will talk about that later in our article.

Architecture comparison

We will first enter our AMD vs NVIDIA comparison topic from architectural differences. Using 8 nm Samsung manufactured chips, NVIDIA appeared before users with its architecture named Ampere. NVIDIA, which does not prefer TSMC’s 7 nm chips, has some regret in this regard. Although it is unlikely, we may see a refurbished RTX 3000 series undergoing 7 nm TSMC production in the future.

AMD, on the other hand, decided to use 7 nm TSMC chips in graphics cards as well as on the processor side. The company, which has switched to the RDNA 2 architecture, hosts quite large developments. One of the biggest advantages of this architecture is the performance per watt and the Infinity Cache feature. All the graphics cards that AMD introduced yesterday evening have lower TDP values ​​compared to NVIDIA. The team that helps the RX 6000 series cards deliver such an effective performance per watt is the team that developed the Zen architecture on the processor side. AMD has received help from cross departments in this regard.

Technicial Specifications

Radeon RX 6900 XT

In this part of the AMD vs NVIDIA comparison, we will briefly talk about the technical characteristics of the cards. The Radeon RX 6900 XT, also called Big Navi, was rivaled to the RTX 3090.

80 compute units / 80 beam acceleration units

2015 MHz game, 2250 MHz boosted clock speeds

128 MB Infinity Cache cache

256-bit bandwidth

16 GB GDDR6 VRAM

300W TDP

$ 999

December 8

Radeon RX 6800 XT

The middle brother of the series, 6800 XT, has the same card size as the 6900 XT.

72 compute units / 72 beam acceleration units

2015 MHz game, 2250 MHz increased clock speed

128 MB Infinity Cache cache

256-bit bandwidth

16 GB GDRR6 VRAM

300W TDP

649 dollars

November 18

Radeon RX 6800

The smallest member of the series, the RX 6800, is slightly smaller than its big brothers.

60 compute units / 60 beam acceleration units

1815 MHz game, 2105 MHz increased clock speed

128 MB Infinity Cache cache

256-bit bandwidth

16 GB GDRR6 VRAM

250W TDP

579 Dollars

November 18

RTX 3090

We have passed the NVIDIA section of the AMD vs NVIDIA comparison. In this section, we will briefly mention the technical features of the three cards introduced.

1395 MHz base, 1695 MHz increased clock speed

384-bit bandwidth

24 GB GDDR6X VRAM

350W TDP

1500 Dollars

RTX 3080

The median card of the series, the RTX 3080, is slightly smaller than the RTX 3090, although it comes with a similar design.

1440 MHz base, 1710 MHz increased clock speed

320-bit bandwidth

20/10 GB GDDR6X VRAM

320W TDP

699 Dollars

RTX 3070

RTX 3070, the smallest of the series for now, comes with a smaller and different design compared to its brothers.

1500 MHz base, 1725 MHz increased clock speed

256-bit bandwidth

16/8 GB GDDR6X VRAM

220W TDP

499 Dollars

Performance comparisons

In this part of the AMD vs NVIDIA comparison, we will compare the performance of the cards. Although the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards make an ambitious entrance to the market, it is not quite right to be precise before the cards emerge. For this reason, current comparisons are mostly based on information shared by AMD and NVIDIA with the press.

When it comes to comparing flagships, there is no clear result. While the RTX 3090 comes to the fore from time to time in 4K resolution, it is the RX 6900 XT from time to time. We can say that the performance of the two cards is close to each other. However, there is a situation that needs to be examined. AMD has taken into account the performance increases from Rage Mode and Smart Access Memory features in its performance comparison.

When the two features are combined, an average performance increase of 10 percent is observed depending on the game. Here, we can say that AMD is indirectly pushing consumers to choose a Ryzen 5000 processor. But considering the $ 500 price difference and the 50W power consumption difference between the two cards, we think the RX 6900 XT is the winner for now.

Looking at the competition between the RX 6800 XT and RTX 3080, AMD shared their data without Rage Mode and Smart Access Memory. Despite this, the RX 6800XT was able to cope with the RTX 3080. With the Smart Acces Memory and Rage Mode features, this difference will be further expanded. Moreover, AMD has 20W less power consumption than its competitor. Considering the $ 50 difference in price, the RX 6800 XT is the winner for now.

We know that the RTX 3070 is slightly more powerful than the RTX 2080 Ti. Therefore the comparison here is actually between the RTX 3070 and the RX 6800. Surprisingly, the card that strengthens NVIDIA’s hand the most is currently the RTX 3070. With Rage Mode enabled, the RX 6800 is slightly stronger than the RTX 3070, but it costs $ 80 more. Moreover, RTX 3070 has a TDP of 220W. On this side, the winner is the RTX 3070, while AMD is expected to introduce the RX 6700 XT and RX 6700 cards in the future. Of course, NVIDIA will also release cards such as RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti in this process.

Technology differences

In this part of our AMD vs NVIDIA comparison topic, we will talk about the technological differences developed by the two sides. We know that both sides come with ray tracing technology. NVIDIA’s RTX 3000 series graphics cards have advanced RT cores. In addition, AMD has one beam accelerator per compute unit. According to tests on Microsoft’s software called Procedural Geometry, the RTX 3080 is 33 percent faster in ray tracing than the RX 6800 XT. When we make a comparison with the RTX 3090, the difference is 59 percent. Therefore, when it comes to ray tracing, NVIDIA seems to be the winner for now.

Smart Access Memory technology developed by AMD provides full access to VRAMs on the graphics card. To use this feature, a Ryzen 5000 series processor and a 500 series motherboard are required. If the processor and graphics card are preferred at the same time, a performance difference between 2 and 13 percent arises, depending on the game. In addition, with the Rage Mode offered in the Radeon Software interface, one click can overclock the graphics card.

With the Radeon Anti-Lag feature, communication between hardware and accessories is accelerating. While the response of the monitor, keyboard, mouse and computer gets faster, the gaming experience also improves. This not only affects competitive games, but also increases the experience in normal games.

With increasing competition between Radeon RX 6000 series and RTX 3000 series graphics cards, the issue comes to DLSS 2.0. FidelityFX technology developed by AMD against DLSS technology provides an increase in performance in games. In fact, it’s the same what DLSS and FidelityFX want to do. In two features, it provides performance increase without losing quality in games by taking advantage of the power of artificial intelligence.

According to AMD, this feature will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S models. However, this feature is not yet ready and will not catch up with new cards. We are not sure whether AMD will offer the FidelityFX feature only when ray tracing is turned on, or if it can be turned on separately, as in NVIDIA. There is no information about this subject yet. DLSS 2.0 is now a more concrete and realistic technology. Moreover, it contributes a lot according to NVIDIA’s data. If AMD wants to compete with NVIDIA on this issue, it needs to be quick. Because NVIDIA has come a long way in artificial intelligence performance.

Cooling performance and dimensions

In this part of our AMD vs NVIDIA comparison, we will touch on the cooling performance and size of the cards. Using 2 fans, NVIDIA has used a quite different cooling design, especially on RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 cards.

One of the fans is on the front, the other is on the back. In this way, the cards can be cooled crosswise. With the new design, the air flow increased by 50 percent, while the cards were said to work 3 times quieter. Cooling performance has increased by 33 percent compared to the RTX 2000 series.

AMD has opted for a classic design with 3 fans. Power inputs are placed on the edge for ease of wiring. With the Zero RPM mode, if the cards are not loaded, the fans stop themselves. Under load, 37 dB sound is produced when three fans work together. Although we cannot see the concrete values ​​of AMD regarding cooling performance, we can say that the NVIDIA cards work quite cool and quiet.

There is not much difference between the RTX 3080 and the RX 6800 XT, but there is about 50 mm between the RTX 3090 and the RX 6900 XT. The card sizes of the 6900 XT and 6800 XT are the same. Although AMD has offered more compact cards, if you plan to use any of these cards, it is a good idea to keep your case large.

Summary

AMD’s response to NVIDIA has taken us by surprise. Especially considering the prices of the RX 6900 XT and 6800 XT, AMD seems to have kept the competition. However, the most critical part for AMD here is the software. If the RX 6000 series, like the RX 5000 series, grapples with software issues, this will put AMD’s hand in a lot of trouble.



