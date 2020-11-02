How about AMD vs Intel competition? Silicon wars

With the introduction of AMD’s new processors on October 8, competition in the silicon market has also increased. While this is particularly beneficial for consumers, Intel has learned some lessons from this process. So what about the AMD vs Intel competition after the Ryzen 5000 series? What awaits Intel in 2021? What will be AMD’s next move? Let’s look at these issues in detail together.

If you are also curious about the graphics card market, you can also take a look at our content on AMD vs NVIDIA competition that we have prepared for you.

Where is the competition from AMD vs Intel? Silicones collide

Intel, which did not show much improvement, especially until the 8th generation processors, increased its speed after AMD’s assertive entrance to the market. Intel, which has gathered the situation with 10th generation processors, may lose for a while due to Ryzen 5000. Moreover, AMD introduced the Smart Access Memory feature, which improves performance when Ryzen 5000 – X570 / B550 combination is used with new graphics cards.

With the entry of AMD into the market, 8, 12 or even 16 core processors have become accessible hardware for end users. Intel, on the other hand, responded a little late in this case, but it was able to increase the number of cores and threads in 10th generation processors and made some discount in prices. If you wish, let’s move on to AMD vs Intel competition without further ado.

Architectural differences

Switching to the Zen 3 architecture, AMD experienced a significant performance increase in a single core, although it remained in the 7 nm production process. Under normal circumstances, even though AMD forced Intel on a single core, it never passed. However, with the Ryzen 5000 series, this situation was reversed and the single core crown shifted from the Core i9-10900K to the Ryzen 9 5950X. AMD managed to collect the caches and cores in the Zen 3 architecture, thus making the communication inside the processor much faster.

Unfortunately, Intel is stuck at 14 nm. Although 10 nm SuperFin will be produced with 12th generation Alder Lake processors, 11th generation Rocket Lake processors to be introduced at the beginning of 2021 will also go through 14 nm production. Increasing the number of cores and threads in the 10th generation, Intel seems to have little to put on this architecture in practice. Well is it really so?

Technicial Specifications

In this part of our AMD vs Intel competition topic, we will specify the technical specifications of each of the three processors to make a more comfortable comparison.

AMD

Ryzen 9 5950X

The 5950X, the admiral of the Ryzen 5000 series, is a very powerful processor. Technical specifications:

16 cores / 32 threads

72MB L2 + L3 cache

3.4 GHz base, 4.9 GHz turbo frequency

105W TDP

799 dollars

AM4 socket

Ryzen 9 5900X

The 5900X, the smaller of the 5950X, is a very powerful processor. Technical specifications:

12 cores / 24 threads

70MB L2 + L3 cache

3.7 GHz base, 4.8 GHz turbo frequency

105W TDP

549 dollars

AM4 socket

Ryzen 5 5600X

The 5600X, one of the smaller ones of the family, still performs well in the middle segment. Technical specifications:

6 cores / 12 threads

35MB L2 + L3 cache

3.7 GHz base, 4.6 GHz turbo frequency

65W TDP

299 dollars

AM4 socket

Intel

Core i9-10900K

The most powerful of the 10th generation, the 10900K was a processor Intel released with great expectations. Technical specifications:

10 cores / 20 threads

20 MB Intel® Smart Cache cache

3.7 GHz base, 5.3 GHz turbo frequency

125W TDP

488 dollars

LGA 1200 socket

Core i7-10700K

Technical characteristics of 10700K in the middle upper segment of the family:

8 cores / 16 threads

16 MB Intel® Smart Cache cache

3.8 GHz base, 5.1 GHz turbo frequency

125W TDP

439 dollars

LGA 1200 socket

Core i5-10600K

Technical features of 10600K, which can be considered as a good processor in the middle segment:

6 cores / 12 threads

12 MB Intel® Smart Cache cache

4.1 GHz base, 4.8 GHz turbo frequency

125 TDP

262 dollars

LGA 1200 socket

Performance comparisons

In this part of our AMD vs Intel competition topic, we will compare the performance of the processors. Thanks to the new architecture, AMD experienced an average increase of 25 percent in single-core performance and succeeded in overtaking Intel for the first time. In addition to the lithography advantage, AMD continues to improve its Zen architecture.

When it comes to synthetic tests, the Ryzen 9 5950X outscores its rival Core i9-10900K by 517 points. Thus, the single core leadership moved to the 5950X. However, it should not be forgotten that the 5950X has a price of 799 dollars. If you only plan to play games, this processor will exceed its purpose. Ryzen 9 5950X is mostly recommended for users who create content and play games at the same time.

Another noteworthy processor in the table is the Ryzen 5 5600X. This processor, which is the competitor of the i5-10600K, has even passed 10900K in the Passmark test. Considering that 5th generation processors will work with B450 motherboards, it may be possible to collect a high performance system at an affordable price. The Ryzen 5600 will be introduced in January 2021.

In this part of our AMD vs Intel competition topic, we will touch on the performance differences AMD shares. Competing with the Core i9-10900K, the Ryzen 9 5900X has outperformed its opponent in many games. While the tests were conducted at 1080p resolution, the only game AMD lagged behind was BF V.

When comparing the i9-10900K with the Ryzen 9 5950X, the difference is a little wider. While the FPS difference in Total War: Three Kingdoms has increased to 5 percent, the difference in the CPU test has increased to 11 percent. Interestingly, the differences in Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Far Cry New Dawn games have slightly decreased.

When it comes to professional applications, the Ryzen 9 5950X has made the difference. The advantage of 6 extra cores and 12 threads has shown the difference in applications that require multiple cores.

What awaits us?

In this part of our AMD vs Intel rivalry topic, we will talk about the future moves of the two companies. Intel, which will introduce 11th generation Rocket Lake processors at the beginning of 2021, has achieved a double digit increase on the single-core side. However, interestingly, the flagship of the series, the i9-11900K, will come with 8 cores / 16 threads. We don’t know what Intel’s plan here is. Perhaps Intel has a different plan for processors with more cores.

Intel, which experienced a good performance increase on the single-core side with the 11th generation, will take back the single-core crown. The performance of the processor estimated to be i9-11900K was leaked. According to the leaked data, this processor is 18 percent faster on a single core than the i9-10900K. Processors that will come with PCIe 4.0 support will be the last member of the LGA 1200 socket.

Alder Lake-S desktop processors will be introduced in the second half of 2021. Processors planned to come with PCIe 5.0 support will also have DDR5 support. Processors that will come with LGA 1700 socket will have a socket life of three years. Having broken the socket life of 2 years, Intel has finally planned a longer-lasting socket. The flagship of the 12th generation processors will consist of 16 cores / 32 threads. Breaking the classic core design, Intel will include 8 power saving cores and 8 performance cores in this processor. Processors that will go through 10nm SuperFin production could make the biggest leap forward on Intel’s side.

As the AMD vs Intel rivalry heats up, the responses of AMD are also gaining importance. AMD, which will go into 5 nm production with the Ryzen 6000 series, will come with the AM5 socket. With the change of the socket, AMD will be able to add many new features. Processors that will come with DDR5 support will be compatible with 600 series motherboards. AMD, which gave a socket life of 4 years for AM4, kept its promise. A similar situation may be valid for the AM5 socket. Processors that will come with the Zen 4 architecture can make a bigger leap forward even than the Ryzen 5000 series. However, with a decision made this year, AMD stated that it will introduce its new processors every 1.5 years on average. Until the Ryzen 6000 series arrives, 12th generation Intel Core processors may have been released.

As we come to the end of our article, we hope you enjoyed reading. If you want this kind of content to come more, don’t forget to mention it in the comments.



