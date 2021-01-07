How a soundbar simulates cinema sound in one piece

When reflecting on the home cinema experience, we often think only about the quality of the image displayed. In fact, it is very important to have good devices for reproducing scenes from films, series and documentaries, but that is not all.

Using advanced technologies for quality audio makes all the difference when enjoying the home cinema experience. That is why manufacturers also invest a lot in creating products that have the ability to simulate audio in movie theaters. One of them is LG, responsible for a soundbar with advanced technologies capable of offering unmatched fidelity and sound quality.

Sound technology

The first aspect to be highlighted in this soundbar could not be different: the sound quality. LG’s equipment has advanced digital sound processing technology from Meridian, a renowned audio device company. The result is sound quality and a wide sound stage to be explored.

The LG Sound Bar SN8YG has other features that enhance performance. The combination of Dolby Atmos and DTS: X technologies makes the reproduced sound more immersive, providing the big screen experience at home.

For those unfamiliar, Dolby Atmos captures the movement of any object and reproduces it in a 360-degree environment, emitting different sounds for each speaker and creating an atmosphere of three-dimensional sound. DTS: X is an object-based audio codec and favors the creation of multidimensional sound.

It is also important to note that the audio from the LG Sound Bar SN8YG is of high resolution. The sample rates of 96 kHz and depth of 24 bits contribute to a more accurate sound and a pleasant sound experience, something very similar to that achieved by the recording studios.