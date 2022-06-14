How a Quarry Destroys its own History

The Quarry, the spiritual successor to Until Dawn from Supermassive Games, has finally been released. Supermassive promised fans that there would be more solutions in the games, unlike the Dark Pictures anthology, and fulfilled this promise. However, there were still some flaws in The Quarry’s narrative due to the characters’ actions, atmosphere, and unsolvability.

[Attention: this article contains spoilers for The Quarry.]

The game “Live till Dawn” was a huge success at the time of launch, because the game, in which every decision could really be the end of a character’s life (unlike some other games based on decision-making), was incredibly exciting, and the replayability was huge. The quarry is very similar to “Live till Dawn”, as the fate of a character can be decided by a decision a few hours before the event. The Quarry has great grotesque visuals and is certainly an intriguing story, it’s interesting to see how much it changes depending on decisions, but it still manages to spoil its own narrative.

Link: Why Quarry won’t have a multiplayer online game at launch

Unlike “Live to See the Dawn”, the horror aspect of “Career” is completely absent. The battle scenes never get too tense, and it seems that the characters are always joking and introducing sarcasm at inappropriate moments. While the “Don’t Move” aspect in “Live till Dawn” definitely contributed to the horror and tension of the characters’ situations, the “Hold your Breath” sections in “Career” don’t evoke the same feeling of helplessness and despair. There is no horror in this story, although the designs of the werewolves are good and creepy, they do not scare as much as the Wendigo from “Live till Dawn”. Usually, werewolves slowly approached the player or chased him off-screen.

How a Career Has Failed in Its Storytelling and Storytelling

Despite the fact that “Career” is similar to a horror movie in the sense that its characters may behave a little unrealistic or sarcastic, the characters of “Career” take this to the extreme, to the point that the narrative immersion is sucked out of the scene. If something creepy happens, the character should make a joke about it. If a character is agitated, the other one should be rude or sarcastic. If a player has decided to tear off Dylan’s hand, he seems to have already forgotten about it and jokes about it a few hours after losing it, which is unrealistic, since amputations are traumatic, and psychological consequences can persist for life. The game tries to get Caitlin to describe Dylan’s behavior after losing his arm simply as suffering from shock, but the explanation is an excuse for why he behaves completely normally after his entire arm was sawed off.

In terms of a horror movie or a game, The Quarry just ends. There is a text on the screen about what happened to each character, but it does not correspond to reality. The “Before Dawn” interview with all the surviving characters at the end of the game was a fantastic touch, adding a lot of immersion, characterization and closure to the story. Simply listening to the fictional podcast The Quarry in the credits didn’t evoke the same feeling, and the ending seemed much more carefree than the ending of “Live to See the Dawn”, which looked dark and tragic.

Overall, The Quarry is a success as an outstanding solution, despite a couple of mistakes. There are a lot of endings that give players a lot of re-play opportunities to come back and see what happens, but the narrative is kind of a hindrance. The next Supermassive game should be more focused on horror and mystery rather than the acrimony of its characters.