“House of the Dragon” will change your idea of the Starks

The Starks may have been the heroes of “Game of Thrones,” but “House of the Dragon” will show a different side of the northern family. “House of the Dragon” is an adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s book “Fire and Blood”, which explores the lineage and history of House Targaryen in Westeros, with an emphasis on the climactic civil war, the Dance of Dragons. Starting about 200 years before the “Game of Thrones” timeline, “House of the Dragon” will portray the fearsome sides of House Targaryen and House Stark that were rumored in the original series.

While the House of Stark was the main character in Game of Thrones, the historical family will occupy a secondary place in most of the House of the Dragon. As “House of the Dragon” depicts the Targaryens at the peak of their dynasty, the prequel series presents a more cynical approach to a realm amidst blood, fire and revenge. All members of the House Stark family turned out to be likable figures in Game of Thrones, but the main Targaryens from the prequel, along with most of the characters surrounding them, will struggle to maintain widespread sympathy throughout the series.

After it became known that the House of Stark will appear in the first season of “House of the Dragon”, the expectation of the return of the cult family of “Game of Thrones” has increased. However, it should be noted that the Stark House depicted in “House of the Dragon” will not be the same Stark house that was remembered in “Game of Thrones”. The role of the family in the House of the Dragon will become important after Rainira and Cregan Stark sign the Pact of Ice and Fire, but this loyalty may not take place until season 2. The most important event for the Starks in the House of the Dragon will happen at the very end of the war with the Hour of the Wolf, which will be a moment that really explains why the southern lords have long considered the Starks cruel, unyielding and bloodthirsty — a significant contrast with their merciful portrayal in Game of Thrones.

Cregan Stark and the Hour of the Wolf

First of all, throughout Game of Thrones, the Stark House is seen as merciful and noble, as taught by Ned Stark. These traits contributed to a more sympathetic and engaging connection with the House of Stark, as viewers encouraged the family to defeat their enemies, realizing that their decisions were made with motives of peace, justice and honor in the kingdom. However, Kregan Stark of the House of the Dragon will paint a different picture of the Starks when he and the Northerners travel to King’s Landing after Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen died.

Known as the Hour of the Wolf, Cregan leads the Northerners after they missed the end of the battle, although they are still hungry for blood and battle. Having sworn allegiance to Queen Rhaenyra, Cregan arrived at King’s Landing, where he briefly assumed the role of the Hand of the King, preparing to execute dozens of people who betrayed either Rhaenyra or her rival for the Iron Throne Aegon II. Ruthlessly seeing this as the only way to truly end the Dragon Dance, Cregan’s wrath was noted by those in King’s Landing as adamant in mercy to those on both sides.

Even when the lords and councillors around him begged him to spare some lords, such as Corlis Velarion, Cregan intended to behead anyone he alone considered worthy of his sword. After all, the only two people who could convince him to show mercy to the Sea Serpent were Black Eli, his future wife, and King Aegon the Younger. Cregan was ready to decapitate dozens of people consecutively until they begged to take the blacks instead. As a Northerner, Cregan understood the need for the men of the Night’s Watch, and that was the only reason he allowed anyone to escape his “justice.” Only two characters were decapitated, the rest decided to take black. Unlike Ned Stark from “Game of Thrones” and his children, who would have shown much more mercy in this situation, Cregan Stark from “House of the Dragon” shows a much more cruel and uncompromising side of the historical family.