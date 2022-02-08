House of the Dragon: Why the Game of Thrones prequel could be a flop

Whether you’re a subscriber to the streaming titans of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, or HBO Max, or just enjoying a good traditional movie through the channels, just about every taste, genre, and mood can be accommodated. for when the time is right. However, not every show that hit our screens in recent times proved to be an instant hit right off the bat.

And with 2022 already underway and a slew of new offerings hitting our screens in the not-too-distant future, it seems like a good time to weigh incoming shows that may be doomed to join the unfortunate pile of ultimately. failed efforts of the silver screen.

Based on the novel Fire & Blood by George RR Martin, House of the Dragon is a fantasy drama series and a prequel to the Game of Thrones series. Depicting the fall from power of the dragon-riding House Targaryens, the series takes place 200 years before Game of Thrones and will include the Targaryens’ civil war for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. The cast includes Paddy Considine as the Targaryen King Viserys I, Bates Motel’s Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower and Doctor Who’s Matt Smith as the Daemon Targaryen Prince.

Not even tasting a drop of Game of Thrones goodness since the main series reached its lackluster conclusion in 2019, you’d be forgiven for assuming that just about every Thrones fan out there would be impatient to see what HBO does next with the game. Westeros world.

But as many fans already know, HBO had already pulled the plug on its first planned spin-off after injecting $30 million dollars to create a pilot and fans began to clench their cheeks at the prospect of what could be on the horizon for the movie. story of George R. R. Martin.

With said prequel reportedly failing to deliver on “the promise of the original series,” the pressure on House of the Dragon, which is set to release on HBO Max this year, to deliver the goods has increased substantially. And while the promise of more dragons, a bunch of crazy Targaryens, and a cast that features the likes of Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, and Matt Smith seems interesting enough in the latest sneak peek at the series, trying to top one of the biggest . Shows of all time or just stepping out of their shadow feels like too high an order for this house.