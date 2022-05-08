House of the Dragon: Who is Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel

House of the Dragon, the historical fantasy drama set two centuries before the events of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow’s time on Game of Thrones, will premiere on HBO on August 21, 2022, with 10 episodes. which will be issued weekly, as scheduled. There are several main characters that will be at the center of the narrative, but one of them will be the heir to the Iron Throne.

Fans of Game of Thrones, from the first season saw the families of various noble houses fighting for power. An immense number of deaths in great battles, it was the result of ambition and betrayal as part of the central plot of the story that concluded after eight seasons with a split ending.

HBO’s upcoming fantasy series, which will feature more than a dozen dragons, was announced in 2019 as a Game of Thrones prequel to chronicle the beginning of the end for House Targaryens, Daenerys’ ancestors. And as the long-awaited series’ release date approaches, fans are curious about the characters that will be a part of this fight for the Iron Throne.

According to the previews of what’s coming with House of the Dragon, one of the most prominent characters in the new series is Rhaenyra Targaryen, who will play a pivotal role as the heir to the Iron Throne. She a princess inspired by the written work of George RR Martin, Fire and Blood.

In the novel, Rhaenyra Targaryen is a princess and the eldest daughter of King Viserys, the fifth King of the Seven Kingdoms, and his wife, Aemma of House Arryn. She was named her father’s heir at age eight and grew up with the assumption that she would eventually be crowned Queen of Westeros. Fans will also know her as a dragon rider in House of the Dragon.

The fantasy series, Rhaenyra Targaryen has been a distant relative of Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, who was played by Emilia Clarke for all eight seasons. Between the two characters, there are some similarities, since both had two brothers who died before them, and who were supposed to be the heirs and rulers of the Seven Kingdoms.

In the HBO series, the adult Rhaenyra Targaryen will be played primarily by Emma D’Arcy, a 29-year-old English actress. As the young princess, she will be portrayed by Australian actress Milly Alcock, a 22-year-old star who has held a number of credits since she was a teenager.