House of the Dragon: What We Suspect About Matt Smith’s Role as Daemon Targaryen

Now that it is a confirmed fact that the spin-off House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO on August 21 and that it will also be available to watch on HBO Max, it is not surprising that during the months that are still missing for this to happen, fans of its predecessor Game of Thrones will be waiting for any advance of the production. They will shorten the time formulating theories about whether it will be able to position itself as a world phenomenon, as the original series became, taking into account the initial controversy that arose when it was announced that Matt Smitt would be one of its most important protagonists.

As you may recall, House of the Dragon will take place over two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, following the tumultuous and fiery lives of the Targaryen family who, at the time the series takes place, still serve as rulers. from Westeros. The series is based on a book written by A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin called Fire & Blood.

Martin’s book serves as a companion to the larger novel series, although not really a complete work but rather a companion story of the Targaryen dynasty, it is important enough that the producers of House of the Dragon decided to turn it into a narrative for television. It will bring fans of the saga up close to one of the most mysterious aspects of Game of Thrones, the origins of the chaos and destruction that brought about the downfall of the mighty ancestors of the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen.

When the House of the Dragon casting process was announced, it was clear that Daenerys’s most interesting ancestor would be Daemon, whose role in the civil war between members of House Targaryen known as the Dance with Dragons is at the center of the history. All eyes were on which actor would win the role. Prince Daemon Targaryen was the second son of Prince Baelon Targaryen and his sister’s wife, Princess Alyssa Targaryen, brother of King Viserys I Targaryen and rider of the dragon Caraxes.

Once it became known that Matt Smith would play Prince Daemon Targaryen and appear on screen as the legendary warrior younger brother of King Viserys and heir to his throne, fans’ doubts about the relevance of his choice were not made. expect. The 39-year-old British actor is best known for his role as the eleventh incarnation of the Doctor on the iconic series Doctor Who and for his incomparable work as Prince Philip in two seasons of the award-winning series The Crown. Both roles represent measured and cold men, very different from what is expected of the violent and rude Daemon in House of the Dragon.

Immediately fans of GOT and George RR Martin’s books began to speculate which well-known performer would be a better choice, but easily the most popular was Australian model and actor Travis Fimmel, best known for playing the arrogant Ragnar Lothbrok for four seasons on Vikings and now Raised by Wolves, among other candidates. Something that even forced Smith to comment on the refusal to embody one of the most important members of the Targaryen House, showing himself excited, committed to giving his best and very willing to show what he is capable of.

“There were other great actors in portfolios, but here we are.”

“I think it’s a wonderful legacy that I’m a part of and it’s a big part. And without saying too much, I’m looking forward to riding some dragons…if I can.”