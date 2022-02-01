House of the Dragon: This GOT actor complained about not participating in the spin-off

Game of Thrones has undoubtedly become one of the most valued fantasy dramas in television history, with its arrival on the HBO channel, millions of viewers did not hesitate to make it one of the best series ever created, and despite the fact that its last episode It took place in 2019, it continues to give a lot to talk about today.

Due to the immense fame that Game of Thrones enjoys, the production did not hesitate to continue expanding its fame with a long-awaited spin-off, titled House of the Dragon, which is estimated to arrive soon in this new year 2022. Synopsis of this drama dictates that the events that we will see soon will be many years behind what happened in GOT.

As we will remember, the success of Game of Thrones was also due to the impeccable performances of the respective characters that were lived on screen, as is the case of the interpreter of Samwell Tarly (John Bradley).

For obvious reasons, we will not be able to see the same Game of Thrones characters on screen in House of the Dragon and this is undoubtedly a great shame for John Bradley, who spoke about the great sadness he has for not belonging to this new cast. that we will soon see on HBO.

John Bradley publicly demonstrated his sadness at not being included in HBO’s upcoming prequel House of the Dragon. The show follows House Targaryens during their civil war, 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Also, this new sequel features a cast of characters including Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish, Paddy Considine, Eve Best and Milly Alcock.

Although Samwell Tarly started out on the show as a minor character, he quickly managed to gain the trust of the general public, due to his heartwarming romantic history with Gilly (Hannah Murray), and Sam was also one of Tarly’s best friends. Jon Snow (Kit Harington), so his role was essential. In one of his recent interviews, these were the words of actor John Bradley:

“It is going to be very strange. It’s a bit like when you move house and you go back to your old house and you see other people have moved in and what they’ve done with it and how they’ve changed it. It’s going to be a strange experience, but it’s going to be a happy experience. I’m very happy to see that universe expand, and it’s in very good hands with Miguel Sapochnik, who did a lot of our great episodes of the show. I think it will be a bittersweet experience. But I really hope it does well because there’s so much potential for that universe to expand in all sorts of directions. Miguel is the right man to do it. Great cast there, Matt Smith and so many other fun people. I think it’s going to be great, but there’s going to be a bit of sadness because none of us are involved.”