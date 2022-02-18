House Of The Dragon, Spin-Off Of Game Of Thrones, Finishes Filming

House Of The Dragon: The series will premiere this year 2021, although it still does not have a specific release date on HBO Max. George R.R. Martin, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, is heavily involved in the Game of Thrones spin-off. House of the Dragon, the HBO Max series that will tell a story set hundreds of years before the events narrated in the main fiction, has finished filming. This has been announced by the writer in a new entry on his blog.

“Exciting news from London,” he writes on the blog. “I have been informed that the filming of the first season of La Casa del Dragon has finished. Yes, all ten episodes. I’ve seen some preliminary cuts and I love them. Of course, there is still a lot of work ahead: special effects, color adjustments, soundtrack and post-production.

According to Martin, the script, the direction and the performances paint “incredible”. The author hopes that viewers will like it as much as he does. “My hat is off to Ryan, Miguel, his team and the amazing cast.”

Martin on the premiere date: “I wish I could tell about it”

The Game of Thrones writer is aware that viewers are eager to know when they will be able to enjoy the series, but he cannot share any details regarding the premiere date:

“When will you be able to see it?, you may ask. When will the dragons dance? I wish I could tell, but a lot of work remains. As I said, Covid has made plans difficult. This spring? It is unlikely. maybe summer? Can be. End of the year? Who knows?”. What seems clear is that the premiere window for 2022 remains.

The House of the Dragon focuses its gaze on the Targaryen family, the same one to which Daenerys belonged. Once again, the games of power will dance again, in a different era that marks the future of Westeros and the kingdoms.