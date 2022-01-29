House of the Dragon: Some Very Important Characters That Are Rarely Talked About

House of the Dragon, the long-awaited prequel to the HBO original series, Games of Thrones, keeps its fans on edge not only about its official release date but also to learn more details of what it will show on the screen, among the least commented for the production and that will surely be one of the biggest attractions of the series, are undoubtedly its dragons.

Although it is true that in Game of Thrones the three dragons of Daenerys Targaryen, Drogon, Viserion and Rhaegal, occupied an important place in the program, especially in its last seasons, the fact that House of the Dragon is based on the book Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, means that your presence will be key to the development of events from start to finish.

Although the curiosity began from the first moment it was announced that the production of the prequel was a fact, it intensified when the actor Matt Smith, who was chosen to play one of the main characters, Daemon Targaryen, posted on his account at Instagram almost a year ago a preview of what the dragon known as Caraxes will look like.

As fans of the original written work know very well, in House of the Dragon, Daemon Targaryen is the younger brother of King Viserys Targaryen, and heir to the throne, so as the main character of the Royal House he has his own dragon and that It’s Caraxes. Described as a terrifying, huge and thin red dragon, he is known to have been trained for battle, formidable, fearsome and experienced.

Another of the dragons expected to be seen on screen is Morghul, one of the first dragons to be shot down in battle. They were a young dragon bound to Princess Jaehaera Targaryen, daughter of Helaena and Aegon Targaryen, who was also fighting her half-sister Rhaenyra for the throne. We should also meet Shrykos, a young dragon linked to Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen, Jaehaera’s twin. Sadly Jaehaerys was cruelly killed as a child in one of the most gruesome events of the Dance, so his dragon was never ridden.

Shrykos is said to have killed a large number of people in the attack on the Dragonpit, but was ultimately cut down by a man who came to be known as Hobb the Hewer. The tale about Tyraxes highlights him as a special dragon, after losing his two eldest sons in battle, Queen Rhaenyra forbade her youngest son Joffrey to use him for war.

As a result, Tyraxes only flew for transportation purposes, on long-distance journeys before his untimely death. We will also see Morning (Fire Dream) the mount of Princess Rhaena Targaryen, the daughter of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Laena Velaryon. The female dragon was born with pink scales and black horns, a beautiful combination that should turn heads on screen.

Morning was born at the end of the Dance, too late to be used as a weapon or to influence the conflict in any way. By the nature of her late birth and her home in the Vale with Rhaena, she was one of only four dragons to survive the war being the last living dragon under Targaryen control.

These and many other dragons will be occupying an important place in the first season of House of the Dragon, since it will be based on the story of “The Dance of the Dragons” (The Dance of the Dragons)”, which narrates the civil war that it took place within the Targaryen house, in which the supporters of Aegon II fought those who supported his half-sister Rhaenrya for the throne left by Viserys I, all of this the vast majority of the time mounted on fierce dragons.