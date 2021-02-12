House of the Dragon: series cast gets four new names

The House of the Dragon series, a prequel to Game of Thrones, had new cast names released recently. Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno will participate in the new HBO series, scheduled to begin filming in April this year.

In this way, they join Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy, who had previously been announced. The spin-off will focus on the beginnings of the infamous Casa Targaryen, known mainly for belonging to the Daenerys family (played by Emilia Clarke in the original series).

The House of the Dragon plot was directly inspired by the novel “Fogo & Sangue”, published in 2018 by Martin. Among the main characters are King Viserys I (Considine), Alicent Hightower (Cooke), Daemon Targaryen (Smith), Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy) and Lord Corlys Velaryon, to be played by Steve Toussaint.

Meanwhile, Rhys Ifans will play Otto Hightower, the king’s hand. Eve Best was cast as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, an ally of Prince Daemon, who arrives in Westeros after being sold several times.

George R.R.Martin demonstrates after confirmation of new cast members

Following the cast announcement, George R.R.Martin, author of the books on which the Game of Thrones stories were based, posted on his personal blog that he hopes to be involved in the production of House of the Dragon for some time.

“Who knows, if things go well, I might even write the script for some episodes, as I did in the first four seasons of Game of Thrones,” revealed the writer, adding that his priority at the moment is to finish the sixth volume of The Chronicles of Ice and Fire.

House of the Dragon is set to debut in 2022 on HBO.