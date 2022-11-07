“House of the Dragon” Secretly Switched Two Actors When One of Them Became Infected With COVID

“House of the Dragon” actors Luke and Elliott Tittensor, who play identical twins Arrick and Errick Cargile, respectively, swapped places in the finale of the first season of the show.

In the HBO series, Arrick sided with Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) in his claim to the throne, and Errick sided with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy). In the finale, the latter steals the crown of the late King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and hands it to Rainira on the Dragonstone, swearing allegiance to her.

Speaking on the Entertainment Weekly West of Westeros podcast, director Greg Jaitanes revealed that Luke Tittensor, who plays Arrick, took over the role of Errick after his brother Elliot tested positive for COVID-19.

“There’s a scene, a big scene, where Corliss (Steve Toussaint) he goes down, they place markers on the table, and a messenger enters,” Yaytanes said. “He was filmed for two days, and then one of them got sick with COVID. [Elliot] got infected with COVID, so we changed him to his brother.”

The director said that “it would have killed us” if Luke hadn’t been able to step in, adding, “We were just about to do all the reporting on Emma, and he’s standing right next to [them].”

HBO recently confirmed that the second season of House of the Dragon will be released “sometime” in 2024.

“We’re just starting to make a plan, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns,” HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys told Vulture. “It doesn’t have to be shy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it will be ready by that date, and then you’ll have to reschedule it.”

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s fictional historical book Fire and Blood, which describes the history of House Targaryen.

The fantasy author recently confirmed that he “made about three-quarters of the way” in the next part of the Song of Ice and Fire series, “Winds of Winter“.