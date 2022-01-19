House of the Dragon: Reveal new details about the Game of Thrones prequel

Game of Thrones culminated in a controversial ending in 2019. Millions of fans were left dissatisfied with the disastrous ending, but this void is undoubtedly waiting to be filled by the fantasy prequel House of the Dragon, which has become one of the most anticipated television adaptations of 2022.

It is planned that this year the streaming platform HBO Max will launch House of the Dragon to thirsty fans of Game of Thrones. So far, some important details about the plot and images have been obtained from the new drama through a teaser that was released last fall. Now, the January 13 TVGuide magazine is revealing more information about the flame-breathing dragon series.

Inspired by the novel Fire & Blood by George RR Martin, House of the Dragon narrates in ten episodes the passions and power games of the Targaryen House and the noble ancestors of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) mounted on dragons, in an environment that dates back two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones.

In the excerpt from TV Guide magazine, published by TV Insider, it is detailed that when fans first see House of the Dragon, the kingdom is ruled by the honorable King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). While his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), is an accomplished dragonrider, but as a woman, she cannot inherit the Iron Throne.

Next in line is Viserys’ younger brother, the peerless warrior Prince Daemon (Matt Smith). As the battle for succession begins, a bloody civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, looms. It wouldn’t be hard to imagine how devastated the city would be after seeing the end of Game of Thrones.

Matt Smith has called his character “dark and disturbed” and Daemon’s ride, Caraxes, “the angriest of all dragons”. He is a real cranky bastard. It’s no wonder Viserys’ loyal advisor, Hand of the King Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), sees the prince as the realm’s greatest threat.