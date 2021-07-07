House of the Dragon: Milly Alcock and Emily Carey Join the Cast

House of the Dragon: The production of House of the Dragon, prequel to the Game of Thrones series, is in full swing. The novelty of the time is the addition of two more actresses to the cast: Milly Alcock and Emily Carey. The two will have recurring roles in the spin-off and will play Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, respectively.

Who’s who in the series?

According to official information released by the production of the series, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is the eldest daughter of the king, born of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon knight.

Hightower, played by Carey, is the daughter of Otto Hightower and is considered the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. Raised in the Red Keep, near the king, she has keen political acumen.

House of the Dragon takes place 300 years before Game of Thrones. The plot features the civil war between House Targaryen. A period of power struggles between Rhaenyra and her half-brother Aegon, when they both believed they were entitled to the iron throne. The production was conceived by George R.R. Martin, author of the original book series, and will have Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik as showrunners.

The premiere is scheduled for 2022 on HBO.