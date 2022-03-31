House of the Dragon: Matt Smith Reveals Key details about the “Game of Thrones” Prequel

“House of the Dragon” is a prequel fantasy-historical drama to “Game of Thrones”, the events of which unfold two centuries before the events of the original series. The Targaryen House will be at the center of the plot as the family plunges into a civil war for control of the Iron Throne. A battle in which at least half a dozen dragons will take part in the HBO artwork.

The new series is scheduled to premiere on August 21, 2022 on HBO and the streaming platform HBO Max, as announced on Wednesday. Fans of the universe created by George R. R. Martin are looking forward to the next trailer for “House of the Dragon“, and Matt Smith, who played Prince Damon Targaryen in the series, revealed an important detail about the drama, referring to “Game of Thrones”.

In “House of the Dragon“, Damon Targaryen is one of the members of the royal house who promotes the civil war known as the “Dance of the Dragons”. During an interview with Comicbook about his film Morbius, his translator stated that The House of the Dragon had to create its own identity, which distinguishes it from Game of Thrones. However, he did not disclose specific details regarding the elements that distinguish him from the original drama. The actor said about this:

“I think it’s really different from the original series, to be honest with you. I mean, that’s how it should be. it would be impossible to repeat. So I do not know.” The truth is, I haven’t seen them, so it’s hard for me. In fact, he is in the same world, he has to take on a slightly different personality. But who knows? I have no idea.”

Recall that “Game of Thrones”, despite the fact that it is one of the series with the highest ratings in the history of television, presented the finale of the 8th season, which, in addition to being destructive, divided both specialized critics and fans of the series. , because of how the story ended.

Unfortunately, Matt Smith has not revealed details regarding the issue regarding the differences between the House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. The actor claims that he has not seen any of the episodes, but for obvious reasons exposes the House of the Dragon to spoilers before the premiere. Fans can only prepare and wait for the release of the prequel, which promises to be something more.

According to the official synopsis of HBO’s “House of the Dragon“, in the prequel, the Targaryen dynasty is at the peak of its power, with more than 15 dragons under its yoke. Most empires, real and imagined, collapse from such a height. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow decline begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks an age-old tradition by appointing his daughter Rainira as heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later gives birth to a son, the court is shocked that Rhaenyra retains her status as heiress, and the seeds of division sow discord throughout the kingdom.