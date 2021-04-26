House Of The Dragon Is Coming: Before Game Of Thrones

House of the Dragon has new details. Production work has officially begun for HBO’s House of the Dragon Series, an adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s books. The actors and their roles were announced in the post on Twitter today. Although the release date of House of the Dragon is not clear, it was announced that it will meet with the audience in 2022.

House of the Dragon production work started

Good news for the fans of the Game of Thrones series. Based on George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen. House of the Dragon will set in a time frame 300 years before Game of Thrones. We will see fire prevail in the TV series House of the Dragon, which will appear with the story of the house that gave us the mother of dragons, Daenerys Targaryen.

House of the Dragon players

Paddy Considine will play the role of King Viserys Targaryen. Viserys was elected by the lords of Westeros at the Great Council in Harrenhal to replace Old King Jaehaerys Targaryen. Viserys, a warm, kind and honest man, only wants to continue his grandfather’s legacy, but as we learned from Game of Thrones, they don’t necessarily make good guys great kings.

Olivia Cooke will play the role of Alicent Hightower. She is the daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King, and the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. He grew up in the Red Keep close to the king and his innermost circle; He has both a courtly elegance and a keen political acumen.

Emma D’Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. King’s first child. She is pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider.

Matt Smith will play the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen. Daemon, the younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, is a unique warrior and dragon rider with the true blood of the dragon.

Steve Toussaint will play the role of Lord Corlys Velaryon. The lord of House Velaryon, of the Valyrian lineage as old as House Targaryen, is the most famous sea adventurer in the history of Westeros. He built his home on a mighty seat that is richer than the Lannisters and has the world’s largest navy.

Eve Best will take on the role of Princess Rhaenys Velaryon.

Rhys Ifans will play the role of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King, on a mission of loyalty to both his king and his kingdom. As El sees, being the king’s brother Daemon and heir to the throne is the realm’s greatest threat.

Sonoya Mizuno will appear as Mysaria. Mysaria, heir to the throne, became Prince Daemon Targaryen’s most reliable and likely ally.

Fabien Frankel will play the role of Ser Criston Cole. Ser Criston of Dornish descent does not have the right to land or title; All that must have his name is his dignity and his supernatural skill with a sword.

Miguel Sapochnik and Condal House of the Dragon will be executive producers, and the duo will also serve as executive producers alongside Martin, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess and Ron Schmidt.

Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel will direct House of the Dragon. Greg Yaitanes is the director and co-producer of the show.